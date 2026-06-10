Atlanta Falcons Nate Ollie brings his ‘infectious’ energy to the Falcons’ defense ‘His energy is probably his big superpower,’ the Falcons’ Zach Harrison says of his defensive line coach. Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie (left, with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich) uses an intense and vocal approach with his players. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

By Fisher Isbell 5 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Defensive line coach Nate Ollie’s juiced-up style provided an immediate impact in his first year with the Falcons. The swarming energy Ollie brings to coaching shone through as he spoke to reporters after OTAs on Monday.

The eighth-year NFL assistant coach’s philosophy consists of what he has coined “controlled chaos” and “running in a dark room,” allowing linemen and linebackers to play free and attack gaps while also charging the quarterback. It has proven effective in Atlanta, raising the team’s sack total jumped from 31 in 2024 to 57 in 2025, which ranked second in the NFL. “Whatever that line is, (when) you pause that film, you want to see everybody look like they’re running in a dark room and playing on their line of scrimmage,” Ollie said. “And that’s when you get the TFLs (tackles for loss).” The playing style Ollie brought to the Falcons paid off for defensive end Zach Harrison in his third NFL season. Harrison was having a career year with 4 1/2 sacks before a knee injury ended his season after just seven games. “His energy is probably his big superpower,” Harrison said after OTAs on Monday. “You gotta kinda relearn football in a way while underneath him. I like Nate. He allows you to go make plays. He allows you to just go be yourself and use your superpowers to go make plays. He doesn’t get in your way, he just tries to help you make plays, which I respect and I appreciate.”

Ollie’s animated style has also been heralded by his colleagues. Outside linebackers coach John Timu told reporters Monday that Ollie’s energy is “infectious.”

“Man, it’s art,” Timu said. “It’s in the eye of the beholder or the listener. So, if you see it as yelling, so be it. But the energy is always high. The guys really bounce off of him.” After losing four pass rushers in free agency and with standout edge rusher James Pearce Jr. possibly facing a six-game suspension, Ollie’s room will look to new additions to provide impact to begin the season. Ollie on Monday described free-agent acquisition Da’Shawn Hand as both “the final boss” and “kingpin” of his unit’s defense against the run. “We tell him when he runs through that A-gap, it has to look different,” Ollie said of Hand. While the players he leads might be different in 2026, Ollie continues to coach with relentless volume and the pressure of a shaken-up energy drink.