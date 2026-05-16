Atlanta Braves Braves beat Red Sox with Yastrzemski’s extra-inning walk-off single Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider delivers to Boston Red Sox’s Willson Contreras during the first inning of their MLB baseball game at Truist Park, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 28 minutes ago Share

Mike Yastrzemski hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th and the Braves beat the Red Sox 3-2 on Friday at Truist Park. Yastrzemski, with Ha-Seong Kim starting the inning at second base, failed to get a bunt down against Red Sox reliever Tyler Samaniego. But after fouling off the fourth pitch of his at-bat, the right fielder, who was a late substitution, slapped an opposite-field hit into left to score Kim.

The win made the Braves 1-2 in extra innings this season and 7-1 in series openers at home after letting go of a 2-0 lead earlier in the night. In a 2-1 game with two outs in the seventh, Braves reliever Tyler Kinley left a slider over the plate that Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer, hitting .226 at the time, belted 378 feet out to right for his second home run of the season. Robert Suarez got the final out of the seventh, then three groundouts to second in the eighth to keep the game at 2-2. Raisel Iglesias, despite allowing a single and a walk with two outs in the ninth, ran his scoreless innings streak to 26 1/3 innings. Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to send the game to extras.

Didier Fuentes (3-0) stranded runners at the corners to keep the score at 2-all going to the bottom of the 10th. That gave the Braves (31-14) a chance to win it.

Braves starter Spencer Strider allowed a double to start the sixth and then struck out Caleb Durbin before Braves manager Walt Weiss strode on the field to ask for the ball. Mickey Gasper hit a two-out RBI single to left, a run charged to Strider (and the first inherited runner to score this season against Strider). Strider gave up three hits and walked three while striking out four. He threw 84 pitches and got 15 whiffs during his third start, and first at home, of the season. The Red Sox mustered only two hard-hit balls against Strider. The right-hander Strider was staked to an early lead Friday. As they have done 27 times now this season, the Braves scored first thanks to a first-inning homer by Drake Baldwin. Baldwin took the first offering from Red Sox starter Connelly Early, a knee-high fastball, and hit it 407 feet to straightaway center. Baldwin needed all 407 of those feet for his 12th home run of the season as Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela just missed robbing the hit with a leap at the wall.