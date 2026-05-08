Dream launches new jersey, e-commerce experience

As part of the team’s announcement of their new “Homegrown” campaign, the team will don some new threads in the upcoming season.

The Dream’s new Nike “Rebel” jersey taps into Atlanta’s identity, pride, and purpose.

The newest jersey uses black as its foundation with the goal of representing the strength and resilience of Atlanta, as well as the Southeast region. It is also accented with peach tones to honor Georgia’s heritage and the team’s connection to its community. The jersey’s design team also looked to tie everything together with so many different connections to the region, like Atlanta’s iconic area codes stitched into it.

“We were truly looking to represent Atlanta authentically,” Senior Director of Brand and Creative Kaila Pettis (known professionally as KP), said. “One through line, through every sports team in Atlanta, has been the color peach, and we felt like we earned our place and our right to be able to contribute to that theme. So really, truly ideating around that and figuring out how we can authentically incorporate it within our brand, from a storytelling perspective, but also with a connectivity perspective.”

The Hawks wore peach-themed uniforms over the last two of their last three seasons as part of their City Edition jerseys. Atlanta United unveiled a “King Peach” alternate kit in 2018. The Columbus Clingstones, the Double-A affiliate of the Braves, also used an alternate peach-themed uniform last year.