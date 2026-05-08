Dream launches new jersey, e-commerce experience

The Dream have launched a new uniform.
As part of the team’s announcement of their new “Homegrown” campaign, the team will don some new threads in the upcoming season.
The Dream have launched a new uniform.
As part of the team’s announcement of their new “Homegrown” campaign, the team will don some new threads in the upcoming season.
The Dream’s new Nike “Rebel” jersey taps into Atlanta’s identity, pride, and purpose.
The newest jersey uses black as its foundation with the goal of representing the strength and resilience of Atlanta, as well as the Southeast region. It is also accented with peach tones to honor Georgia’s heritage and the team’s connection to its community. The jersey’s design team also looked to tie everything together with so many different connections to the region, like Atlanta’s iconic area codes stitched into it.
“We were truly looking to represent Atlanta authentically,” Senior Director of Brand and Creative Kaila Pettis (known professionally as KP), said. “One through line, through every sports team in Atlanta, has been the color peach, and we felt like we earned our place and our right to be able to contribute to that theme. So really, truly ideating around that and figuring out how we can authentically incorporate it within our brand, from a storytelling perspective, but also with a connectivity perspective.”
The Hawks wore peach-themed uniforms over the last two of their last three seasons as part of their City Edition jerseys. Atlanta United unveiled a “King Peach” alternate kit in 2018. The Columbus Clingstones, the Double-A affiliate of the Braves, also used an alternate peach-themed uniform last year.
“I think truly, because we believe we are on the cusp of greatness,” KP said when asked why she felt the Dream earned their place to contribute to the peach theme. “I think everyone in this organization believes that we’re living by that (idea) everything that we do is to truly celebrate the culture here and everything that we’re trying to build.
“So being able to contribute to that scene in Atlanta, the growth of the league itself, has been something that has contributed to that, too. A couple of years ago, we weren’t talking about the W(NBA) like we are now. So it’s really just saying, ‘Hey, we’re here. We’re here to stay, and we want to be a part of this community, and we want you guys to see ourselves and everything that we do.’”
The launch of the Dream’s newest jersey centers around the team’s new “Homegrown” campaign, which features a capsule system, spanning everyday fan items to more expressive, fashion-forward products.
On Friday, the Dream announced a new online shopping experience for its fans in a partnership with Monarch Commerce. The partnership allows the Dream to invest in modern infrastructure and forward-thinking retail solutions for women’s sports merchandise. Monarch Commerce is creating new ways for fans to connect with the brand and be part of its momentum.