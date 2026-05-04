Atlanta Hawks Bulls expected to hire Hawks assistant GM Bryson Graham The Hawks hired Bryson Graham as senior vice president of basketball operations. The team announced the hire of Graham on June 18, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks)

By Lauren Williams 24 minutes ago Share

The Hawks will see one of their top executives depart this offseason. According to a person familiar with the situation, the Bulls will hire Hawks assistant general manager Bryson Graham. He is expected to assume the role as the Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

ESPN reported the news first. Graham, 39, who has a background in player personnel, joined the Hawks last June after 15 years with the Pelicans, after a year as their interim general manager. With the Bulls looking to rebuild their roster, the team will likely tap into Graham’s eye for identifying young talent in the NBA Draft. He joined the Pelicans as a front office intern during the 2010-11 season and made his way up the ladder to the team’s player development director (2011-12). He became video coordinator/player development coach from 2012-14, then scouting coordinator (2014-17), director of college scouting (2017-19), and assistant general manager (2019-24).

Graham played basketball for Texas A&M from 2006-09, leading the team to the 2007 Sweet Sixteen and the second round of the 2008 and 2009 NCAA Tournament.