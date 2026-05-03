Atlanta Hawks Hawks have decisions on their roster. Who stays and who doesn’t? Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) and Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) celebrate their 109-108 win against the New York Knicks in game 3 of the NBA first round playoffs at State Farm Arena, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 1 hour ago Share

The Hawks enter another big offseason after their elimination from the playoffs following their loss to the Knicks in six games last Thursday. Despite the 51-point blowout loss, the Hawks saw the beginnings of a foundation they believe can build a contender on.

But the Hawks have some important decisions to make as they prepare to bring in at least two first-round draft picks, as well as a second-round pick. The Hawks don’t have a ton of roster space with 12 players under contract, but they’re currently only $76 million over the cap, roughly $12 million less than last year. Some of those numbers could change if the Hawks opt out of contracts for players who have team options next season. They could spend up to the first apron of the luxury-tax threshold, which is $55.9 million. On top of that, they could spend up to $25.9 million more in salary than they bring back under the salary-matching rules because of the four trade exceptions generated last season. They have a year from the date of the trade to use those exceptions, some of which won’t expire until next February.

A safe bet (Note: Starters identified with *)

Jalen Johnson* (Stats: 22.5 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 7.9 apg, 35.2% 3FG in 72games.) Age 24. 2025-26 Salary: $30 million. In his first fully healthy season, Johnson helped to push the Hawks to one of the franchise’s most successful seasons in five years. Johnson leaned into his expanded role and cemented himself as a cornerstone of the team’s future. Nickeil Alexander-Walker* (Stats: 20.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.7 assists, 39.9% 3FG in 78 games.) Age 27. 2025-26 Salary: $15.2 million. After acquiring Alexander-Walker in a sign-and-trade agreement with the Timberwolves, the guard quickly established himself as one of the team’s most valuable pieces. Alexander-Walker’s skills as a scorer came up big in clutch moments during the regular season and his leadership helped the maturation of some the team’s younger players. His career year during the regular season earned him the Most Improved Player award, giving the Hawks more affirmation of their development process.

Dyson Daniels* (Stats: 11.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 5.9 apg, 51.7% FG in 76 games.) Age 23. 2025-26 2025-26 Salary: $7.7 million. Daniels’ offensive production may have dipped but he still remained one of the Hawks’ most productive players this season. His tip-ins and putbacks netted the Hawks extra possessions, while his defensive impact remained at an all-time high. Onyeka Okongwu* (Stats: 15.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 37.6% 3FG in 74 games.) Age 25. 2025-26 Salary: $15 million. Okongwu became one of the Hawks’ most dependable and efficient scorers. From attempting a career-high 15 3s in November to his presence on the defensive end helping the Hawks on the glass, Okongwu was one of the Hawks’ most impactful players on the roster. Asa Newell (5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 45.3% 3FG in 44 games.) Age 20. 2025-26 Salary: $3.2 million.

The Hawks traded back in the draft last June and Newell gave them some solid minutes in the front court. Following the trade deadline, Newell spent much of his season in the G League. But the Hawks view him highly and his role will likely evolve next season. Likely to return CJ McCollum* (Stats: 18.7 points, 3.1 rpg, 4.1 assists, 35.7% 3FG in 41 games.) Age 34. 2025-26 Salary: $30.7 million. After acquiring McCollum in January, the veteran injected some experience into the starting lineup after the team made the shift after the All-Star break. McCollum came in on an expiring deal and the Hawks will look to shore something up this summer. Zaccharie Risacher (Stats: 9.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 36.8% 3FG in 67 games.) Age 20. 2025-26 Salary: $13.2 million. The second-year forward had a season full of adjustments as he tried to work through the sophomore slump. But the Hawks say they have a plan for Risacher’s development this summer. That means they remain invested in his growth and envision a role for him on the roster.

Jonathan Kuminga (Stats: 11.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 35.8% 3FG in 16 games.) Age 23. 2025-26 Salary: $23.8 million. The forward made a splash in his first three games with the Hawks but an injury slowed him down after that. He still gave the Hawks some productive minutes on the defensive end, especially in Games 2 and 3 of their first-round playoff series. Mouhamed Gueye (Stats: 4.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 45.2% FG in 77 games.) Age 23. 2025-26 Salary: $2.2 million. The Hawks have until the end of June to decide whether they will pick up club option on the final year of Gueye’s rookie contract. Gueye’s contract is non-guaranteed, and they would have until January 2027 to fully guarantee it. But the Hawks have liked the versatility Gueye has brought to their lineups. Plus, he often adds some much-needed size to the rotation. Corey Kispert (Stats: 9.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 35.4% 3FG in 39 games.) Age 26. 2025-26 Salary: $13.9 million.

The Hawks got a solid floor spacer in Kispert since they acquired him in January. The veteran wing could give them that next season and he would give them the continuity that helps to breed championship teams. The Hawks have turned the roster over in the last two years and Kispert could provide them with some roster stability. Jock Landale (Stats: 9.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 39.1% 3FG in 23 games.) Age 30. 2025-26 Salary: $2.3 million. The veteran center’s season came to an untimely end after he got pulled down on a putback against Orlando during the regular season. But he provided the Hawks with spacing, as well as on-court leadership. A coin toss Gabe Vincent (Stats: 3.9 ppg, 1.6 apg in 24 games.) Age 29. 2025-26 Salary: $11.5 million. Vincent gave the Hawks another savvy locker room veteran. He also gave the Hawks quality minutes off the bench as a point guard. But if the Hawks can re-sign Vincent, it will have to come at the right salary.

Keaton Wallace (Stats: 3.5 ppg, 1.1 apg, 37.3% 3FG in 53 games.) Age 26. 2025-26 Salary: $2.3 million. The Hawks guard gave the team some solid backup minutes. Wallace fell out of the rotation early in the season, but the Hawks value the voice he brings to the locker room. Buddy Hield (Stats: 5.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 41.2% 3FG in 7 games.) Age 33. 2025-26 Salary: $9.2 million. Everyone on the roster spoke highly of the impact Hield had in the locker room. From the confidence he helped instill to the valuable knowledge he passed on from his experience. The Hawks could use a player like Hield, not just for his leadership but also for his presence as a threat from 3. Tony Bradley (Stats: 3.7 ppg, 3 rpg in 3 games.) Age 28. 2025-26 Salary: $92,379.

The center played just three regular-season games with the Hawks. But he has familiarity with the organization after spending time with the College Park Skyhawks, the team’s G League affiliate. Two-way contracts Christian Koloko (Stats: 3.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg in 14 games.) Age 25. After some big minutes in his first two games, Koloko fell out of the rotation when the Hawks acquired Jock Landale at the beginning of February. Koloko has three years of experience in the league. So, it may be unlikely the Hawks can bring him back on a two-way deal. RayJ Dennis (Stats: 3.3 ppg, 2.3 apg in 3 games.) Age 24. Dennis got most of his minutes in garbage time but got some extended run in the team’s regular-season finale. He did have a standout season with the Skyhawks and the Hawks could look to bring him back on another two-way to continue his development.