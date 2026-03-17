Catcher Vahn Lackey rakes in honors for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey has been named ACC Player of the Week, Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Week by the College Baseball Foundation and Perfect Game’s National Player of the Week. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Lackey’s week included making program history by playing eight defensive positions and going just a single shy from hitting for the cycle Tuesday.

Lackey’s week included making program history by playing eight defensive positions and going just a single shy from hitting for the cycle Tuesday.

Lackey hit .600 with a .667 on-base percentage and a 1.467 slugging percentage over the past four games, as Georgia Tech went 3-1. He tallied six extra-base hits and hit three home runs.

After a stellar week for the Yellow Jackets, catcher Vahn Lackey has been named ACC Player of the Week, Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Week by the College Baseball Foundation and Perfect Game’s National Player of the Week.

His productive week included making program history by playing eight defensive positions and going just a single shy from hitting for the cycle in Tech’s 14-0 win vs. West Georgia on Tuesday. Lackey also finished a triple shy of the cycle in the Yellow Jackets’ 10-0 win vs. Clemson on Thursday.

Lackey leads a No. 3 Tech (17-3, 4-2 ACC) offense that has scored a program-record 254 runs in the first 20 games (that’s also good for a Power 4 record in the BBCOR era, a standard for bats that began in 2011).

Tech faces two road trips this week, one at No. 4 Auburn on Tuesday and a three-game series at Pitt beginning Friday.