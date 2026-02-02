Atlanta United

Artificial turf removed from Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of World Cup

The installation is scheduled to complete before Atlanta United’s first home match on March 7.
General view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium before an MLS soccer match between Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Atlanta, Ga. (Brett Davis/AP File)
By
53 minutes ago

The artificial turf was removed during the past weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of the installation of grass for the World Cup.

Atlanta and the stadium are scheduled to host eight matches in the tournament:

Portions of the removed artificial turf will be recycled.

The next step toward the installation of the grass will be the removal of the asphalt that was under the artificial turf. Water lines and air ventilation equipment will be installed to support the growth and maintenance of the grass.

The installation is scheduled to be completed before Atlanta United’s first home match against Real Salt Lake on March 7. The MLS team is scheduled to play seven more home matches on the grass before it will be replaced ahead of the World Cup.

The grass will be a combination of rye and blue grass with synthetic fibers stitched into it that allows the blades to break away but a firm footing when feet are planted.

