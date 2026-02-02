Atlanta United Artificial turf removed from Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of World Cup The installation is scheduled to complete before Atlanta United’s first home match on March 7. General view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium before an MLS soccer match between Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Atlanta, Ga. (Brett Davis/AP File)

The artificial turf was removed during the past weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of the installation of grass for the World Cup. Atlanta and the stadium are scheduled to host eight matches in the tournament:

Spain vs. Cape Verde, noon June 18: South Africa vs. playoff winner (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia or Ireland), noon

Morocco vs. Haiti, 6 p.m. June 27: Uzbekistan vs. playoff winner (DR Congo, Jamaica, or New Caledonia), 7:30 p.m.

Round of 16, noon July 15: Semifinal, 3 p.m. Portions of the removed artificial turf will be recycled. The next step toward the installation of the grass will be the removal of the asphalt that was under the artificial turf. Water lines and air ventilation equipment will be installed to support the growth and maintenance of the grass. The installation is scheduled to be completed before Atlanta United's first home match against Real Salt Lake on March 7. The MLS team is scheduled to play seven more home matches on the grass before it will be replaced ahead of the World Cup.