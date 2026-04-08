Georgia Bulldogs Where does UGA stand with the state’s top 2028 prospect? ‘I love it in Athens’ UGA offered this 5-star when he was in the eighth grade. 5-star safety Casey Barner is the top-ranked prospect in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2028. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

By Jeff Sentell 1 hour ago Share

While this era of college recruiting clearly involves a transactional component, the Georgia football program still relies on relationship-building to win high-stakes battles. That’s what is happening right now with 5-star McEachern safety Casey Barner, the state of Georgia’s top-ranked player for 2028.

Georgia coaches Travaris “T-Rob” Robinson, Kirby Smart, Andrew Thacker and Donte Williams are all letting the nation’s No. 1 safety (Rivals Industry Ranking) know where his home is. “Man, Georgia hits my phone like every day,” he said. “I love those guys. Man, shout out to T-Rob, Donte, coach Thacker and coach Smart. They know what they are doing up there in recruiting. I love everything at that place at Georgia.” He noted that he’s been to Athens countless times. “Every time I go there, I see there’s something better and new every day for me,” Barner said. “I love it in Athens, man.”

Barner said the Bulldogs see him in the same mold as KJ Bolden, who was a 2023 AJC Super 11 selection while at Buford.

“They’ve definitely said that for sure,” Barner said. “They say KJ is smart. He’s definitely a student of the game. I could come in and do the same thing he was doing his freshman year.” He’s wired like a physical Georgia defender, even with all the explosive plays he’s made in the return game. Barner will never forget being offered by UGA while in the eighth grade. “When Georgia offered me man, I almost cried,” he said. “It was my first SEC offer and almost my first offer. I’m still a young guy and you know that’s (one of) my dream schools and getting offered by them, my whole family is Georgia fans, so you know how that goes.” When he was asked about his relationship with Smart, he shared a specific message he’s heard from the UGA head coach.

“Just keep going,” Barner said. “It doesn’t matter where I go. Georgia will always be a place for me to go.” Barner emphasized that Smart is the closest head coach relationship he has in the recruiting process. McEachern 5-star safety Casey Barner is the top-rated prospect in Georgia for the Class of 2028. He's pictured here finishing a power clean rep in the McEachern High School weight room. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Why Casey Barner is a national prospect Barner is ranked as the nation’s No. 6 overall prospect by Rivals. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound rising junior kicked off his sophomore year with what might have been the best individual performance in the 34-year history of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic.

He scored two special teams touchdowns and added a 39-yard touchdown catch in about six minutes of game clock at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The signature clip was when he took a fake punt for a score and hurdled over a defender on a breakaway run. That effort made the Top 10 plays on ESPN’s SportsCenter. The rising junior has been told by college coaches that they see him at safety. That’s even though he can throw the football, punt and also catch a touchdown pass to win a game. “The word I use all the time is instinctive,” McEachern coach Kareem Reid said. “Really instinctive. He knows how to play football. He does some things on the field that make you say ‘Wow,’ the way he can time up blitzes and just finds the football. He has a knack for making plays and the football just finds him at times.” Barner should play safety and at nickel on defense this fall. He might also line up at running back, slot receiver and as a wildcat quarterback. He will punt and return both kicks and punts on special teams.