5-star prospect Casey Barner’s 3-touchdown performance lifts McEachern to win

McEachern's Casey Barner (6) leaps over Walton defensive end CJ Jordan (12) during the second half of the Corky Kell Classic football game Saturday, August 16, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Georgia high school football has provided some of the best college safeties in recent seasons, and McEachern’s Casey Barner is making his case to be the next. But for everything the five-star sophomore did defensively in a 50-17 blowout of Walton on Saturday, he made his biggest impact in the other two phases of the game.

Barner arguably had the best performance of the entire Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic with two special teams touchdowns and a 39-yard touchdown catch. “I take pride in everything I do,” Barner said. “I really work a lot, man, and people don’t see it behind cameras and stuff.” All three touchdowns came within six minutes of game play. Barner first helped the Indians take the lead for good with a 98-yard kickoff return. Walton had just taken its first and only lead of the day before the speedy sophomore touched the ball on the next play.

Barner sliced through the heart of Walton’s kickoff team and raced, untouched, across the goal line.

Barner’s next score came on a trick play. Lined up at running back this time, Barner took a handoff, ran right and flipped a reverse to receiver Zamar Williams. Williams flipped the ball back to quarterback Calvin Pittman as Barner streaked down the right sideline. Pittman hit Barner in stride for his second touchdown 11 seconds before halftime. Barner’s third score came on a fake punt. He lined up with two other blockers behind the line of scrimmage and took a direct snap.

Barner beat the Walton defense to the edge, juked a defender near the line to gain and hurdled another to break free. “I didn’t even know it was going to happen,” Barner said. “My coach just called it, and I was excited to have the ball in my hands.” His favorite touchdown of the day? “I don’t even know many had, but all of them, for real,” Barner said. “I think when I hurdled, that was my favorite one.”

Barner helped third-year coach Kareem Reid get his first Corky Kell win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Indians lost their first two season-openers in Atlanta under Reid. “It makes me a whole lot better coach and it makes us a whole lot better coaching staff,” Reid said. Reid earned the win against Walton coach Daniel Brunner, who entered Saturday with a 7-1 Corky Kell record in his eight seasons coaching the Raiders. Reid was happy to accept the accomplishment but quickly turned focus back on Barner and the Indians. “His nickname is Superman, and he did that for us today, and he’s really humble,” Reid said. “For all the accolades that he has and as much success as he’s had early, he’s still a humble kid that’s learning the game, right, and only going to get better.”