AJC Varsity Giovanni Tuggle, Casey Barner anchor state’s elite 2028 recruiting class The nation’s two leading recruiting services have spoken. McEachern’s Casey Barner carries the ball for a gain in yardage against Walton during the first half of the Corky Kell Classic football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Peaches. Peanuts. Pecans. There's another category to add to the list of things the state of Georgia should be known for. Prospects — especially elite safeties in the class of 2028.

The nation's two leading recruiting services have spoken, ranking Winder-Barrow's Giovanni Tuggle and McEachern's Casey Barner as the No. 1 and No. 2 sophomore safety prospects in the nation. Tuggle holds the honor of the nation's top safety for the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking. The 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore added another reel to his highlight resume last week. Tuggle has 42 solo and 53 total tackles this season, with three interceptions and one TFL on the year. He holds offers from Auburn, FSU, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.

Tuggle, who will visit Nebraska this weekend, is also a standout on the basketball court.

Barner was well known in scouting circles across the state before his freshman year, when he was at Douglass and picked up an offer from the University of Georgia before his freshman season. The rest of the state committed his name to memory after his performance in the Corky Kell Classic. Barner, who calls himself "Super Man" on his social media, put together one of the top performances in the 34-year history of the event. He had three touchdowns within six minutes of game clock in a 50-17 defeat of perennial contender Walton. Both the 247Sports Composite Rating and Rivals Industry Ranking have him as the nation's No. 2 safety and have him among the nation's Top 25 national prospects for that cycle. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound sophomore, who celebrated his 16th birthday this week, is a do-everything talent. The defensive stalwart also has 13 carries for 197 yards and one score. That's a gaudy 15.4 yards per attempt.