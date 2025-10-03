Giovanni Tuggle, Casey Barner anchor state’s elite 2028 recruiting class
The nation’s two leading recruiting services have spoken.
McEachern’s Casey Barner carries the ball for a gain in yardage against Walton during the first half of the Corky Kell Classic football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Peaches. Peanuts. Pecans. There’s another category to add to the list of things the state of Georgia should be known for.
Prospects — especially elite safeties in the class of 2028.
The nation’s two leading recruiting services have spoken, ranking Winder-Barrow’s Giovanni Tuggle and McEachern’s Casey Barner as the No. 1 and No. 2 sophomore safety prospects in the nation.
Tuggle holds the honor of the nation’s top safety for the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking. The 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore added another reel to his highlight resume last week.
Tuggle has 42 solo and 53 total tackles this season, with three interceptions and one TFL on the year. He holds offers from Auburn, FSU, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.
Tuggle, who will visit Nebraska this weekend, is also a standout on the basketball court.
Barner was well known in scouting circles across the state before his freshman year, when he was at Douglass and picked up an offer from the University of Georgia before his freshman season.
Both the 247Sports Composite Rating and Rivals Industry Ranking have him as the nation’s No. 2 safety and have him among the nation’s Top 25 national prospects for that cycle.
The 5-foot-11, 192-pound sophomore, who celebrated his 16th birthday this week, is a do-everything talent. The defensive stalwart also has 13 carries for 197 yards and one score. That’s a gaudy 15.4 yards per attempt.
He’s also caught a touchdown as McEachern deploys him in all three phases. He added a 98-yard kickoff return score against Walton.
Those two 5-star recruits are not the only national sophomores emerging this fall. Here are the other Georgia prospects already slotted among the Top 100 national prospects for 2028.
4-star IOL Kweli Fielder/Carrollton: The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder turned heads as a freshman last season, starting games when 2026 Georgia commit Zykie Helton missed time. Carrollton coach Joey King says “he’s as good as he wants to be,” and that shows up in the weight room. “As coaches, we just kind of look at each other like this kid is a sophomore that can do this,” King said. He’s got good feet, plays with great physicality and can bend. He’s rated as an OT, but his body type currently projects as an interior IOL. He’s the No. 5 OT and No. 44 overall prospect for his class. Alabama, Georgia, Miami, LSU, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Penn State are the heavyweights among his 21 reported offers.
4-star EDGE Elijah Tillman/Grayson: Grayson is no stranger to highly rated prospects, but Tillman’s size blows evaluators away. He’s listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds. He’s been an impact player in key spots with two sacks, four blocked punts and another blocked field goal this fall. Tillman is already ranked as the nation’s No. 7 EDGE and the No. 67 overall prospect in 2028. Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and USF are his reported offers up to this point. He’s also a standout AAU basketball player with the Atlanta Celtics. The GPS has already clocked him at over 20 mph in practice this year.
4-star DL Jamarcus Johnson/Toombs County: Scouts who went down to Toombs to see 2025 Florida signee Lagonza Hayward filed away his name for future visits. The 6-foot-5, 308-pounder already holds offers from FSU, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Tennessee. The more programs that see him in person, the more offers he will stack up. He’s listed as the nation’s No. 10 sophomore DL and the No. 83 overall recruit. Georgia offered him over the summer, and he recently visited FSU. Those are two schools to watch very early here. He has 16 tackles and five TFLs so far in 2025.
4-star DL Dawson Jacobs/Blessed Trinity: The Georgia legacy basically has all the offers that his 5-star older brother does. DJ Jacobs was recently ranked the nation’s No. 1 overall junior prospect for 2027 by 247Sports. Coaches who have seen Blessed Trinity in action this year come away raving about both Jacobs boys. Blessed Trinity DC Chuck Goddard called Dawson “a warrior” for the toughness and tenacity he displays on the field and in the weight room. Jacobs is the nation’s No. 11 DL and the No. 89 overall prospect for the 247Sports Composite.
4-star ATH Aiden Opore/Walton/Marietta: The 6-foot-3-plus, 180-pounder is already ranked as the nation’s No. 11 ATH and the No. 100 overall prospect for this class. Opore earned a camp offer from UGA this summer. That staff is talking to him about both sides of the ball. He’s been clocked at 10.9 seconds in the 100 meters. He’s reported offers from FSU, Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and UCF, among others.
Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com.
He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.
