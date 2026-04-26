Atlanta Braves Braves induct Brian Snitker into team Hall of Fame FILE - Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez,File)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago Share

Brian Snitker has devoted 50 years to the Braves organization, the only employer he’s known in his adult life. And he’s now forever enshrined in the team’s Hall of Fame. The Braves inducted Snitker, their retired World Series-winning manager, into their Hall of Fame on Saturday. The team held a pre-game ceremony at Truist Park to celebrate Snitker, 70, for his illustrious career and dedication to the franchise.

“The greatest honor I could have in my baseball career,” Snitker said during his speech. This marks his 50th season in the Braves organization. He was surrounded by numerous family and Braves alumni during the ceremony, which was relocated from the field to the Milner Technology Conference Center due to rain. Snitker’s wife, Ronnie, was by his side, as she has been for 44 years of marriage. His daughter Erin and son-in-law John Goodman were present. So was his son Troy, a hitting coach with the Mets, who was a late addition after the Mets were rained out early. He hopped on a flight and made it in time to see his father’s induction. “That was pretty emotional,” Snitker said of seeing Troy arrive at his hotel room door. “If you don’t think there’s a God … (smiles).” Snitker’s three grandchildren, whom he adores, were also there. The Braves showed a separate tribute video from Luke, Jude and Hank, who saluted Snitker’s service to the Braves and expressed their enthusiasm that he’s spending a lot more time with them these days. Braves Hall of Famer and Snitker’s friend Terry Pendleton, former player Jeff Francoeur and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones gave speeches during the ceremony.

There were numerous other notable Braves Hall of Famers in attendance, including Dale Murphy, Ralph Garr, David Justice, Tim Hudson, Leo Mazzone, Jim Simpson, Andruw Jones and John Schuerholz. Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk led off the extravaganza, and team play-by-play voice Brandon Gaudin was the master of ceremonies.

Snitker’s story is unique even in a sport that invites unprecedented journeys. He joined the Braves as a minor-league catcher in the 70s, playing four seasons before then-executive Hank Aaron offered Snitker another opportunity. “He just released me and offered me a coaching job,” Snitker said years later in reflection. Snitker managed numerous minor-league clubs over the years, including Richmond, Mississippi, Durham and Macon. He served as the major-league club’s third base coach under mentor and friend Bobby Cox from 2007-13. Snitker was eventually reassigned. He managed Triple-A Gwinnett until replacing dismissed major-league manager Fredi Gonzalez in May 2016. It launched an illustrious managerial career that Snitker had once doubted would ever unfold. The Braves enjoyed a renaissance under Snitker’s leadership, ushering in a line of acclaimed prospects and shrewd acquisitions that created the second-best era of sustained success in Atlanta history. He managed the club from May 2016 through the 2025 season, going 811-668 (.548). He oversaw seven postseason appearances, six division titles and the 2021 World Series championship. He also managed two MVP winners, three Rookie of the Year winners, a Cy Young winner and myriad All-Stars. He worked on the National League All-Star staff several times, including managing the team in 2022.

Snitker said he’s most proud of the relationships he’s built throughout the decades. His former players and peers continuously lauded Snitker for his character and the impact he’s had on their lives beyond the field. “You could argue that (Snitker) is probably the most deserving of anybody in the Braves Hall of Fame to be in the Braves Hall of Fame,” Jones said. “Fifty years, that is really incredible.” Francoeur, who played for Snitker in the minors and majors: “One of the greatest men I’ve ever known.” Snitker joined the Hall of Famer Cox as the only managers to win a World Series for the Atlanta Braves. Snitker grew emotional while thanking his friend and mentor in his speech. Ronnie received the most credit and applause from her husband and his friends, all emphasizing that he’d be nowhere without his wife and family’s support. Snitker was emotional, thanking Ronnie for supporting him in this career for all these decades.

“Snit has shown everyone how to endure and continue on,” Pendleton said. “And he couldn’t do this without his family. I told him down in Florida, he said, ‘I saw these names and I’m not worthy of this.’ I said, ‘If anybody is worthy of this, you are.’” Like Cox, Snitker was beloved by his players and well-respected for his clubhouse culture. Numerous current Braves thanked Snitker in a team-produced tribute video, including Chris Sale and Austin Riley, while former Braves such as Brian McCann, Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson and Will Smith also showed appreciation. “You’re thrilled that somebody you love – and you love the family so much – that they’re able to experience something like this,” Hudson said. “He’s so deserving. What he’s done, he’s like a unicorn in the game. It’s not going to happen. Fifty years is really unbelievable. Fifty years in one organization is really special. It’s just a testament to him and how much people like him.” Snitker also gave special thanks to his successor, Walt Weiss, who served as his bench coach since 2018. Weiss has spoken often about how much he values Snitker’s friendship and influence. “This was a long time coming,” Weiss said. “Fifty years in the organization, done pretty much everything, brought a world championship here. He toiled in the minor leagues for years. It’s a great story.