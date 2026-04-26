Sports

Falcons reportedly sign another Georgia Bulldog as an undrafted free agent

Running back Cash Jones was a standout special teams player for UGA.
Georgia running back Cash Jones (right) — pictured running for a first down against Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff in January — did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs after beginning his UGA career as a walk-on. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia running back Cash Jones (right) — pictured running for a first down against Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff in January — did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs after beginning his UGA career as a walk-on. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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1 hour ago

Georgia running back Cash Jones didn’t hear his name called in the 2026 NFL draft, but he’s still going to get a crack at playing in the NFL.

Jordan Schultz reports that Jones signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

The Falcons also drafted Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch in the third round.

Jones was a multiyear contributor for Georgia, doing a little bit of everything during his time in Athens. He is from Brock, Texas, and began his career as a walk-on. He leaves the Georgia program as a two-time national champion and three-time SEC champion.

He’ll have a chance to make an NFL team thanks to his special-teams ability. Jones recovered an onside kick in Georgia’s win last season over Texas.

Jones played running back for Georgia, doing his best work as a pass catcher and run blocker. As a senior in 2025, Jones caught 20 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. He had just 15 rushing yards on 13 carries for Georgia last season.

Georgia had eight players taken in this year’s NFL draft, as the Bulldogs continue to produce NFL players at a high level. Georgia also has a strong recent track record of undrafted free agents making teams, with Chaz Chambliss and Benjamin Yurosek making the Vikings last year.

Jones will look to do the same this year as he makes a jump to the NFL.

Also, Dillon Bell and Brett Thorson both reached deals with the Vikings. Beau Gardner signed a deal with the Bears, while Noah Thomas signed with the Bengals.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

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