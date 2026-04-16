Georgia Bulldogs Top transfer’s knee injury will impact Georgia’s pass rush plans Bulldogs were counting on Amaris Williams to help improve a defense that was limited to 20 sacks last season. Amaris Williams attends the second day of spring practice on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Athens. Williams was one of nine transfer players Georgia added via the portal. (DawgNation)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — Amaris Williams was one of Georgia’s top transfer additions this offseason. But the Bulldogs will have to wait a considerable amount of time for him to see the field after he suffered a serious knee injury at the end of Tuesday’s practice, according to multiple reports.

The school has not made an official comment on Williams’ injury, thus its severity and a possible recovery timeline are not known. Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s next scheduled media availability is Saturday following the team’s G-Day scrimmage. Williams, who transferred from Auburn, has two years of eligibility remaining and did not use his redshirt while with the Tigers. Williams was expected to provide a boost to the Georgia pass rush, which had only 20 sacks last season. With Williams out, more of that responsibility falls to Georgia’s other outside linebackers.

Gabe Harris has been limited this spring as he recovers from toe surgery. Quintavius Johnson, who returns for the Bulldogs after a strong 2025 season, is viewed as one of the key leaders and was instrumental in Georgia landing Williams from the transfer portal.

Georgia will need to lean more heavily on its young outside linebackers. Chase Linton, Isaiah Gibson and Darren Ikinnagbon are entering their second seasons in Athens. “With Gabe (Harris) out, it’s gonna open a door for a lot of guys to get reps and grow and play,” Smart said at the start of spring camp. “And I kinda wanna see what they can do. Khamari (Brooks) is here, he’s a midyear freshman. So, we wanna see the growth in that room and see those guys continue to get better.” Linton has had a strong spring and will look to emerge as a pass rusher. Gibson has played multiple positions this spring. Brooks was the Bulldogs’ lone addition at outside linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class. The former North Oconee High School star was rated as the No. 166 overall player in his class. Williams was one of nine transfer players Georgia added via the portal. That was the fewest of any team in the SEC.