Georgia Bulldogs Georgia’s Kirby Smart: Lack of spring transfer window provides roster ‘sanity’ The Bulldogs added 9 players and lost 12 via the portal in January. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the second quarter of a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Ole Miss at the Sugar Bowl in the Caesars Superdome on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows that from this point forward, the only way to improve Georgia’s roster is from within. That wasn’t the case a season ago, when the spring transfer portal still existed. Georgia added four players after the conclusion of spring practice, while four players exited the program as well.

Smart doesn’t have to worry about that this time around, as rule changes allowed just a single portal window in January. “With there being no spring portal for us, it’s actually brought some sanity to your roster being your roster,” Smart said in an interview with 680 The Fan. “Now that could be positive and that could be negative because there’s a lot of coaches out there that would love to, ‘Oh man, I’d love to get this guy or get that guy, or kids would like to move.’ But now that you’re fixed, it puts a little more pressure on.” Georgia isn’t the most aggressive team when it comes to the transfer portal, something has Smart acknowledged. Georgia added nine players and lost 12 via the portal in January. The Bulldogs have liked what they’ve seen so far from Clemson transfer defensive back Khalil Barnes and former Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion. Saturday’s spring scrimmage will be the public’s first chance to see those players in a Georgia uniform.

The scrimmage also will give the public the chance to see how the likes of Talyn Taylor, Jah Jackson and Justin Williams have improved since last season.

While those outside the program might be interested in what is new for the Bulldogs, Georgia knows its success will be determined by how much it improves the players it was able to retain. “Can you get your roster better than their roster? Can you improve your kids more than they improve their kids because you can’t go out and change kids now,” Smart said. “So, you gotta take your roster and develop them. That’s very different than the NFL model of free agency.” One of the keys to success for Georgia will be how its second- and third-year players improve. Georgia signed the No. 1 recruiting class for 2024 and the No. 2 class for 2025 per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Those players are in their second and third seasons with the program. Of the 57 recruits signed in those classes, 51 are still Bulldogs. Consider only 13 of Georgia’s 26 2023 signees made it to their third year in the program. “We’ve got good football players, we’ve got good coaches,” Smart said. “I don’t measure our success and failure just on outcomes of games. I look at it in terms of development and production and what kind of human beings you’re putting out. But whatever you guys need to say to make it work, I’m good with it. Expectations are always high here — and they should be.”

Georgia was 12-2 last season, winning the SEC championship but losing in the first round of the College Football Playoff. There’s pressure to deliver a deeper playoff run, especially after winning national championships in 2021 and 2022. Smart helped create those lofty goals and has been able to achieve them in the past. He’s eager to do so again with a roster that is one of the most talented in college football. With spring practice concluding this week, Georgia is through its first phase of improving its roster. But even after Saturday’s spring scrimmage, there’s a lot of work to be done internally if Georgia is to have a better season than it did in 2024 or 2025. “I just have an expectation of to win every game and to be the very best we can possibly be. That’s simple,” Smart said. “I mean, I learned that from Nick (Saban) a long time ago, ‘Why didn’t we win more since then?’ Because somebody else was better than us or somebody else did a better job than us, either one.