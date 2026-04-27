Why Ozzie Albies might be the key to unlocking the Braves’ potent offense

Like a queen on a chess board, Ozzie Albies is everywhere, wreaking havoc on the opposition along the way. And he might be the key to what has unlocked the Braves’ potent offense nearly 30 games into the 2026 season.
Albies is hitting .316/.355/.491 for a Braves squad that leads the majors in runs scored, hits and RBIs. The switch-hitting second baseman’s production at the plate is a major reason those team stats are as gaudy as they are going into the month of May.
Manager Walt Weiss has positioned Albies in the middle of the lineup anywhere from third to sixth — Albies has at least 13 at-bats at all four spots. Typically, Albies will hit third against a left-handed starting pitcher and sixth against a right-handed starting pitcher.
In the three-hole, Albies is nestled between left-handed hitters Drake Baldwin, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year who is off to an MVP-level offensive start, and Matt Olson, who is putting up All-Star numbers himself. On days where a righty takes the mound, Albies comes up after left fielder Mike Yastrzemski and before designated hitter Dominic Smith and center fielder Michael Harris II, forcing the pitcher to throw to four lefties in a row.
“Wherever I am in the lineup, I’m gonna do what I gotta do to help my team win with whatever I can,” Albies told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday. “So even if it’s moving a runner, even if it’s put the ball in play, prevent a double play or something, hustle — I’ve been that type of guy. Wherever they put me I’m gonna do my job best I can.”
The starting batting order is one thing, but where Albies’ versatility really comes into play has been deep into games. Take Thursday’s game at Nationals Park where the Braves scored four runs in the seventh inning.
Cionel Pérez, a lefty reliever, began the inning for the Nationals. With one out he walked Baldwin, gave up a single to Olson and issued a free pass to Austin Riley to load the bases. The Nats went to right-hander Gus Varland out of the bullpen to make Albies, hitting fifth this day, bat left-handed.
On the second pitch of the at-bat — after the first was a run-scoring wild pitch — Albies lined a two-run single to right. Varland then had to pitch to Harris, who smacked a double to center that scored Albies from first. Smith was up next and also lined a single to right field.
A 2-2 game suddenly was 6-2 in favor of the Braves.
“It puts (opponents) in a tough place, and you got to make difficult decisions,” Weiss said about his usage of Albies. “You want to flip Ozzie around and go get the righty? Well, if you do, you got a couple of pretty good left-handed hitters behind him in Harris and Dom Smith. So, you gotta pick your poison at that point, and we saw that play out (Thursday).
“But it doesn’t mean anything if the guys aren’t coming through, and they’re coming through. And Ozzie’s a big part of this, allowing me to do some things with the lineup because he’s swinging the bat really well — especially from the left side. His right side has always been the dominant side, but he’s swinging the bat left-handed and that allows me to do things like this.”
Albies is hitting .349 against left-handed pitching and .296 against righties. Four of his five home runs, 12 of his 16 RBIs and six of his seven walks have come against righties.
In the third or fourth spot in the order, Albies is a combined 19-for-45 (.422). He also has three home runs when leading off an inning and has driven in eight runs when hitting fifth in the lineup.
“The lineup is so great when we all are doing what we can do best,” Albies said. “If they make a mistake against any of the guys, they can go deep, they can hit the ball in the gap. And we have speed at the top of the lineup with Ronald (Acuña Jr.). It’s special. It’s just great to be there in that lineup.”
A three-time All-Star, Albies is coming off a couple of down years offensively, relative to his career numbers. Some of that was because of a fractured toe and fractured wrist during the 2024 season. The 29-year-old also missed the final days of the 2025 season with a fractured wrist.
His return to being a tough out — now at multiple spots in the lineup — has undoubtedly been a catalyst for the first-place Braves.
“It’s been great to see,” Weiss added. “He’s dealt with some injuries the last few years, like several of our guys, but that’s always a challenge for a player. You start missing chunks of time in this league, it’s a challenge to get back to that, to find that level of consistency again, and he looks like he’s all the way back. He’s playing really well.”