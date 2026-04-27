Atlanta Braves Why Ozzie Albies might be the key to unlocking the Braves’ potent offense Atlanta is moving the second baseman up and down the lineup and he’s causing matchup problems for the opposition. Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies rounds third base before scoring a run against the Guardians in the fifth inning Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

Like a queen on a chess board, Ozzie Albies is everywhere, wreaking havoc on the opposition along the way. And he might be the key to what has unlocked the Braves’ potent offense nearly 30 games into the 2026 season. Albies is hitting .316/.355/.491 for a Braves squad that leads the majors in runs scored, hits and RBIs. The switch-hitting second baseman’s production at the plate is a major reason those team stats are as gaudy as they are going into the month of May.

Manager Walt Weiss has positioned Albies in the middle of the lineup anywhere from third to sixth — Albies has at least 13 at-bats at all four spots. Typically, Albies will hit third against a left-handed starting pitcher and sixth against a right-handed starting pitcher. In the three-hole, Albies is nestled between left-handed hitters Drake Baldwin, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year who is off to an MVP-level offensive start, and Matt Olson, who is putting up All-Star numbers himself. On days where a righty takes the mound, Albies comes up after left fielder Mike Yastrzemski and before designated hitter Dominic Smith and center fielder Michael Harris II, forcing the pitcher to throw to four lefties in a row. “Wherever I am in the lineup, I’m gonna do what I gotta do to help my team win with whatever I can,” Albies told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday. “So even if it’s moving a runner, even if it’s put the ball in play, prevent a double play or something, hustle — I’ve been that type of guy. Wherever they put me I’m gonna do my job best I can.” The starting batting order is one thing, but where Albies’ versatility really comes into play has been deep into games. Take Thursday’s game at Nationals Park where the Braves scored four runs in the seventh inning.

Cionel Pérez, a lefty reliever, began the inning for the Nationals. With one out he walked Baldwin, gave up a single to Olson and issued a free pass to Austin Riley to load the bases. The Nats went to right-hander Gus Varland out of the bullpen to make Albies, hitting fifth this day, bat left-handed.

On the second pitch of the at-bat — after the first was a run-scoring wild pitch — Albies lined a two-run single to right. Varland then had to pitch to Harris, who smacked a double to center that scored Albies from first. Smith was up next and also lined a single to right field. A 2-2 game suddenly was 6-2 in favor of the Braves. “It puts (opponents) in a tough place, and you got to make difficult decisions,” Weiss said about his usage of Albies. “You want to flip Ozzie around and go get the righty? Well, if you do, you got a couple of pretty good left-handed hitters behind him in Harris and Dom Smith. So, you gotta pick your poison at that point, and we saw that play out (Thursday). “But it doesn’t mean anything if the guys aren’t coming through, and they’re coming through. And Ozzie’s a big part of this, allowing me to do some things with the lineup because he’s swinging the bat really well — especially from the left side. His right side has always been the dominant side, but he’s swinging the bat left-handed and that allows me to do things like this.” Albies is hitting .349 against left-handed pitching and .296 against righties. Four of his five home runs, 12 of his 16 RBIs and six of his seven walks have come against righties.