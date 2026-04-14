Atlanta Braves Off night for Holmes, Braves’ pen leads to lopsided loss Marlins take series opener 10-4. Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits an RBI single in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

By Chad Bishop 57 minutes ago Share

Grant Holmes only lasted four innings Monday, and the Braves’ bullpen gave up seven runs in a 10-4 loss to the Marlins in the first of a three-game series. Holmes left after four innings having thrown 59 pitches. The Marlins (9-8) had already scored three on Holmes, then they tacked on seven more against Atlanta relief pitching.

Austin Riley drove in two runs for the Braves’ offense and the third baseman’s second RBI of the night got his team within 6-4. The margin would get no closer. The 10 runs tied a season high for the Marlins, and the 16 hits set a season high. It was also the first time this season the Braves have given up double-digit runs. Holmes had been perfect through three innings, but then Jakob Marsee rolled a single up the middle to lead off the fourth and everything begin to unravel. A pair of walks loaded the bases, a sacrifice fly to right by Liam Hicks gave the Marlins the lead and an Otto Lopez single to left made it 2-0. Connor Norby slapped another single, this one to right, scoring a third run for the visitors.

The four-inning outing for Holmes was his shortest of the young season. He only allowed three hits, but two fourth-inning walks both turned into runs.