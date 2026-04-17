New names to know for Georgia football ahead of G-Day

With such a new team, a good chunk of spring practice has been spent getting newcomers up to speed.
“We want to grow the bottom of the roster to the top, and we want to get our top of the roster better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at the start of spring practice. “You can only do that through hard work and preparation.
Georgia made additions to its roster through the transfer portal and the 2026 recruiting cycle. Georgia added nine players via the transfer portal and has 28 members of the signing class with them this spring. The rest of the class will arrive this summer.
Some have had an easier transition to life at Georgia than others. Defensive backs Khalil Barnes and Tyriq Green have drawn consistently strong reviews. On the other side, defensive lineman Carter Luckie and outside linebacker Amaris Williams have dealt with injuries this spring.
Saturday will be a big opportunity for those newcomers to show what they bring to the table. Georgia has proven entities in quarterback Gunner Stockton, running back Nate Frazier and defensive back KJ Bolden.
Much of the chatter coming out of Georgia’s spring game will center on how the various newcomers look. With that in mind, we’ve got four we’re keeping our eyes on. Below that, you can also find the jersey numbers for every Georgia newcomer.
Khalil Barnes, defensive back:
Of the nine transfers Georgia brought in this offseason, none has had a better spring than Barnes. The Clemson transfer brings a wealth of experience to the defensive back room, which has allowed him to slide right into the STAR position in Georgia’s defensive backfield.
“He’s a ballplayer, for sure. A ball hawk,” cornerback Demello Jones said of Barnes. “He gets his hands on the ball a lot. He makes a lot of plays. He brings a lot of experience to this team in a safety room. I like the way he fits in at the STAR position.”
While his long-term home might be at tight end, look for Georgia to experiment at wide receiver on G-Day. The tight end room is loaded for the Bulldogs.
“He’s a talented pass catcher,” Smart said of Prothro. “He’s a large target. He has some twitchiness and quickness to get away from press and get off of press, and we’re gonna keep trying to figure out what it is all those guys do best, and where they are in their progression.”
Valdin Sone, defensive lineman: Georgia has had no trouble finding elite defensive line prospects in recent years. Sone, who is from Sweden, seems to have had no issue fitting in as a true freshman on Georgia’s defensive line.
“He’s twitchy. He kind of reminds me of me first coming in,” Griffin said of Sone. “He probably faster than me, too. He’s very fast. Really big guy, too. But he’s just going through the process as well. And I just tell him all the time, just keep stacking days, man. You’re going to be OK.”
Isiah Canion, wide receiver:
Canion actually has experience playing inside Sanford Stadium, doing so as a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the eight-overtime Georgia win back in 2024.
Canion will be worth watching because of questions around his availability. He’s missed time this spring because of an ankle injury. When he’s been able to practice, he’s impressed in his new home.
“He’s a big receiver. Strong guy, strong hands,” Bolden said of Canion. “You know, he’s gonna be a great addition for us. He works heavy. I mean, he works a lot. He’s fast. For his size, he’s really fast. I can’t wait to see what he can go out there and do. Hopefully, he’ll just continue to get better and keep growing.”
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.