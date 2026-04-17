Georgia Bulldogs New names to know for Georgia football ahead of G-Day Much of the chatter coming out of Georgia’s spring game will center on how the various newcomers look. Georgia tight end Kaiden Prothro during Georgia’s practice session on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 4, 2026. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — For nearly 40 members of the Georgia team, Saturday will be their first experience inside Sanford Stadium with fans. The Bulldogs will take the field at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, marking the conclusion of spring practice. The annual spring scrimmage will be the final of Georgia’s 15 spring practices.

With such a new team, a good chunk of spring practice has been spent getting newcomers up to speed. “We want to grow the bottom of the roster to the top, and we want to get our top of the roster better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at the start of spring practice. “You can only do that through hard work and preparation. Georgia made additions to its roster through the transfer portal and the 2026 recruiting cycle. Georgia added nine players via the transfer portal and has 28 members of the signing class with them this spring. The rest of the class will arrive this summer. Some have had an easier transition to life at Georgia than others. Defensive backs Khalil Barnes and Tyriq Green have drawn consistently strong reviews. On the other side, defensive lineman Carter Luckie and outside linebacker Amaris Williams have dealt with injuries this spring.

Saturday will be a big opportunity for those newcomers to show what they bring to the table. Georgia has proven entities in quarterback Gunner Stockton, running back Nate Frazier and defensive back KJ Bolden.

Much of the chatter coming out of Georgia’s spring game will center on how the various newcomers look. With that in mind, we’ve got four we’re keeping our eyes on. Below that, you can also find the jersey numbers for every Georgia newcomer. Khalil Barnes, defensive back: Of the nine transfers Georgia brought in this offseason, none has had a better spring than Barnes. The Clemson transfer brings a wealth of experience to the defensive back room, which has allowed him to slide right into the STAR position in Georgia’s defensive backfield. “He’s a ballplayer, for sure. A ball hawk,” cornerback Demello Jones said of Barnes. “He gets his hands on the ball a lot. He makes a lot of plays. He brings a lot of experience to this team in a safety room. I like the way he fits in at the STAR position.” Kaiden Prothro, tight end: At 6-foot-6, it’s hard to miss Prothro. He holds the Georgia state record for career touchdown receptions and won four consecutive state championships in high school.

While his long-term home might be at tight end, look for Georgia to experiment at wide receiver on G-Day. The tight end room is loaded for the Bulldogs. “He’s a talented pass catcher,” Smart said of Prothro. “He’s a large target. He has some twitchiness and quickness to get away from press and get off of press, and we’re gonna keep trying to figure out what it is all those guys do best, and where they are in their progression.” Valdin Sone, defensive lineman: Georgia has had no trouble finding elite defensive line prospects in recent years. Sone, who is from Sweden, seems to have had no issue fitting in as a true freshman on Georgia’s defensive line. He may not play as much as Elijah Griffin did last season for the Bulldogs, but Sone has drawn plenty of comparisons this spring to Griffin. “He’s twitchy. He kind of reminds me of me first coming in,” Griffin said of Sone. “He probably faster than me, too. He’s very fast. Really big guy, too. But he’s just going through the process as well. And I just tell him all the time, just keep stacking days, man. You’re going to be OK.”

Isiah Canion, wide receiver: Canion actually has experience playing inside Sanford Stadium, doing so as a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the eight-overtime Georgia win back in 2024. Canion will be worth watching because of questions around his availability. He’s missed time this spring because of an ankle injury. When he’s been able to practice, he’s impressed in his new home. “He’s a big receiver. Strong guy, strong hands,” Bolden said of Canion. “You know, he’s gonna be a great addition for us. He works heavy. I mean, he works a lot. He’s fast. For his size, he’s really fast. I can’t wait to see what he can go out there and do. Hopefully, he’ll just continue to get better and keep growing.” Georgia football jersey numbers for newcomers 6, Isiah Canion, wide receiver

7, Khalil Barnes, defensive back

12, Ja’Marley Riddle, defensive back

15, Khamari Brooks, outside linebacker

17, Amaris Williams, outside linebacker

18, Bryson Beaver, quarterback

18, Caden Harris, defensive back

20, Zech Fort, defensive back

23, Tyriq Green, defensive back

24, Braylon Conley, defensive back

26, Gentry Williams, defensive back

27, Jae Lamar, running back

27, Blake Stewart, defensive back

28, Jordan Smith, defensive back

33, PJ Dean, defensive lineman

35, Elijah Littlejohn, inside linebacker

38, AJ Lonon, defensive lineman

41, Carter Luckie, defensive lineman

42, Nick Abrams, inside linebacker

45, Terrence Penick, inside linebacker

52, Valdin Sone, defensive tackle

53, Zach Lewis, offensive guard

55, Zykie Helton, offensive guard

66, Tyreek Jemison, offensive guard

69, Graham Houston, offensive guard

72, Ekene Ogboko, offensive tackle

79, Tyquez Richardson, offensive guard

80, Kaiden Prothro, tight end

81, Craig Dandridge, wide receiver

84, Dallas Dickerson, wide receiver

85, Ryan Mosley, wide receiver

87, Lincoln Keyes, tight end

88, Brayden Fogle, tight end

92, Preston Carey, defensive lineman

97, Wade Register, punter

99, Harran Zureikat, kicker