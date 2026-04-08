Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football knew it couldn’t make same mistake twice with Khalil Barnes The Bulldogs initially missed out on the defensive back, but the Clemson transfer is expected to make an immediate impact. Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes — pictured taking part in the second day of spring practice in Athens in March — has spent most of the spring starting at the STAR position despite Rasean Dinkins playing there late last season after Joenel Aguero was injured. Aguero transferred this offseason. (DawgNation staff)

By Connor Riley 28 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Landing prospects out of the transfer portal is often a dart throw. And after bringing in three defensive back transfers for the 2025 season and another four this offseason, Georgia finally seems to have hit the mark with former Clemson standout Khalil Barnes.

RELATED What former North Oconee standout Khalil Barnes brings as transfer to UGA “He’s done a good job. He’s very intelligent, been well-coached,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Came from a really good program, good coaching background. Played in multiple defenses, played multiple positions. Sharp, savvy. Good football player.” Of the seven defensive back transfers the Bulldogs have added the last two cycles, Barnes has a considerable edge in terms of experience. He was a three-year starter for Clemson, playing at a high level for a team that went to the College Football Playoff in 2024. In three seasons with the Tigers, he totaled 139 tackles and seven interceptions. Yet none of those picks came last season, which was largely a disappointment for Barnes and what turned out to be a 7-6 Clemson team that started ranked No. 4 by The Associated Press. Georgia has long been aware of Barnes’ talents, as he played at North Oconee High School, just up the road from Georgia’s campus.

Barnes is one of four players from the high school who will play for Georgia in 2026, as he’s joined by wide receiver Landon Roldan, outside linebacker Khamari Brooks and wide receiver Dallas Dickerson.

“We missed out on KB (Barnes) on the front end when he went to Clemson,” Smart said. “But all those guys, they’re really high-character kids. They come from a really solid program.” Of the nine transfers the Bulldogs added this offseason, the first to join the program was Barnes. When you combine his experience with the holes the Bulldogs have in their secondary, it isn’t all that surprising Barnes is making the most of his opportunity. The Bulldogs had six defensive backs transfer out of the program this offseason, including starter Joenel Aguero at the STAR position. While Rasean Dinkins took over for Aguero when he was injured at the end of last season, it’s Barnes who has spent most of the spring at the position.

RELATED Georgia’s G-Day is coming up, and there’s a new way to experience it “He’s brought high energy. Great player,” cornerback Ellis Robinson said. “You know, he plays STAR, so me and him are on the same side. It’s been really good, just communicating with him and everything.” Georgia has had success in using the transfer portal to address the STAR position before, as Tykee Smith earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. He started his career at West Virginia before becoming a third-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. Smith did have three seasons to play with and learn the Georgia system. Barnes will have just one year to make the most of his time in Athens. In addition to Barnes at defensive back, Georgia brought in Oklahoma transfer Gentry Williams, Southern Cal transfer Braylon Conley and East Carolina transfer Ja’Marley Riddle. Williams and Conley are competing for playing time at cornerback, while Riddle has been limited this spring as he recovers from an unspecified injury he suffered at ECU.