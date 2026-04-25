Atlanta Falcons Falcons draft Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch in third round Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) fights off a tackle from Ole Miss safety Kapena Gushiken (14) on a punt return by Branch during the fourth quarter in the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Daniel Flick – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 20 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons needed another playmaking receiver, and they went to the University of Georgia to find one. The Falcons selected Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch at No. 79 overall in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Branch was the team’s second selection Friday night, joining second-round pick and Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell.

Branch, who stands 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds, blazed a 4.35 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He spent the first two years of his college career at USC before transferring to Georgia for his final season. Across three years, Branch caught 159 passes for 1,634 yards and nine touchdowns. The Las Vegas native led the SEC with 81 receptions in 2025, and he finished with 811 receiving yards and six scores en route to second-team all-conference honors. Much of his damage came with the ball in his hands — Branch tallied 634 yards after the catch, according to Pro Football Focus, and was a focal point in Georgia’s short, quick passing game. Branch was arrested early Sunday morning in Athens on two misdemeanors, one charge of obstructing public sidewalks/streets and one charge of obstruction of a law enforcement official. He was released on a $39 bond. Before he transferred to Georgia last offseason, Branch notched 78 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns in 23 games at USC.

Branch doubles as a decorated return specialist. He led the FBS with 20.8 yards per punt return and became the first true freshman All-American in USC history. Branch has two return touchdowns — one punt, one kick — on his resume, and he was a third-team All-SEC selection as an all-purpose player in 2025.