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Georgia football: The RSVPs from recruits for G-Day have a few surprise names

5-star commit Kemon Spell will be joined by 5-star Donte’ Wright at G-Day.
Georgia mascot UGA XI patrols the field prior to the 2025 SEC Championship Game. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Georgia mascot UGA XI patrols the field prior to the 2025 SEC Championship Game. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
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31 minutes ago

Georgia expects to host its two-highest-rated 2027 commits in town on Saturday for G-Day. That’s 5-star RB Kemon Spell and 5-star CB Donte’ Wright.

Spell stands as the most committed prospect in the 2027 class. The nation’s No. 1 RB has not visited any other schools since he committed to UGA in early February.

Wright, the nation’s No. 2 CB prospect, would be on the other end of that stability scale. The California native is the one UGA commit who’s most talked about being pried away from the Dawgs by either Oregon or Miami.

The fact that both will be in Athens on Saturday is a boon for the G-Day guest list. The more the Dawgs can keep Wright coming back to Athens, the better they can play defense on all those flip attempts.

It was not assumed that Wright would make the trip this weekend.

Kellan Hall, a 5-star 2028 DL out in Kentucky, will be the other 5-star in the West End Zone stands. Hall, who’s known by everyone in his circle as “Big Dawg,” will be back after an impactful visit for a home game last fall.

He’s seen a lot of schools of late but wanted to get back to UGA.

“Great opportunity for me to get a better feel for their schemes and how they teach certain concepts,” he told DawgNation. “My spring visits have been all about learning and seeing how the coaches teach. UGA is a school that got my attention early in my recruiting process, so I wanted to prioritize making the trip.”

Four-star Prattville (Ala.) DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is another headliner. He’s rated as a safety, but Georgia sees his 6-foot-2 frame, 195 pounds and a skill set for a future UGA corner. Aparicio-Bailey is one of UGA’s alpha priorities in the 2027 class.

He’s the top-rated prospect on the board right now on DawgNation’s weekly “Before the Hedges” recruiting program. This will be his second straight G-Day visit.

“I’ll be more comfortable at the place,” he said. “Last year, when I went, I was new and building relationships. Now I’m just going in there knowing that I have all the relationships with the coaches. I’ve seen everything from Georgia. Just going there and spending time and seeing the atmosphere and culture in the stadium. I will be enjoying my time there.”

Aparicio-Bailey will have most of his family in tow, including his baby brother and younger sister.

“Everybody is coming,” he said.

Georgia is hosting a pair of OL targets on official visits this weekend. Those have already begun. Virginia 4-star OL Carter Jones was already in Athens this morning. He broke down what he’s looking for in the OV with DawgNation this week.

DawgNation also wrote about Colorado 3-star IOL Reis Russell and his unique connection to the program earlier this week.

A few other names pop off the visitor’s list DawgNation has confirmed for G-Day. We’ll tally those with a few quick-hit nuggets:

Check out the full DawgNation lists of ranked recruits below. There will also be dozens of unranked Class of 2029, 2030 and also at least one 2031 recruit expected in Athens as an invited UGA recruiting guest on Saturday.

Official visitors

PlayerRankingsResidesStatus
4-star Carter JonesNo. 21 OT/No. 411 overallPoquoson, Va.Undecided
3-star Reis RussellNo. 55 IOL/No. 891Littleton, Colo.Undecided

Unofficial visitors

RankingResidesStatus
5-star Kemon SpellNo. 1 RB/No. 6McKeesport, Pa.UGA
5-star Kellan Hall (2028)No. 2 DL/No. 11Louisville, Ky.Open
5-star Donte’ WrightNo. 2 CB/No. 11Long Beach, Cali.UGA
4-star Kasi CurrieNo. 4 DL/No. 48Chatsworth, Cali.Open
4-star Jaxon DollarNo. 2 TE/No. 36Denver, NCOpen
4-star Jayden Aparicio-BaileyNo. 9 S/No. 120Prattville, Ala.Open
4-star Kenneth Simon IINo. 9 LB/No. 130Brentwood, Tenn.Open
4-star Braylan FeisterNo. 7 ATH/No. 132Akron, OhioOpen
4-star Andrew BeardNo. 9 RB/No. 151Bogart, Ga.Open
4-star Colton NussmeierNo. 15 QB/No. 171Flower Mound, Tex.Open
4-star WR Deshawn HallNo. 25 WR/No. 204Prattville, Ala.Open
4-star Koehn Dial (2028)No. 16 OT/No. 232Franklin, Tenn.Open
4-star Tyler Boyd (2028)No. 23 CB/No. 235Carrollton, Ga.Open
4-star Nick Carroll (2028)No. 11 ATH/No. 241Lyons, Ga.Open
4-star CJ Craig-James (2028)No. 13 S/No. 243Birmingham, Ala.Open
4-star Shamar Evans (2028)No. 23 LB/No. 275Rushton, La.Open
4-star Asa Wall (2028)No. 14 TE/No. 322Milledgeville, Ga.UGA
4-star JJ BrownNo. 29 OT/No. 354Lilburn, Ga.Open
3-star Miller WestfieldNo. 33 OT/No. 368Roswell, Ga.Open
3-star Success NwabudeNo. 36 EDGE/No. 426Athens, Ga.Open
3-star Adriel RojasNo. 41 EDGE/ No. 439Cumming, Ga.Open
3-star Jordan McKinley (2028)No. 16 TE/No. 461Wilmette, Ill.Open
3-star Cameron Hurts (2028)No. 88 WR/No. 488Buford, Ga.Open
3-star Elijah CoxNo. 40 EDGE/No. 491Atlanta, Ga.Open
3-star Kareem PalmerNo. 39 LB/No. 491Lyons, Ga.Open
3-star Noah ParkerNo. 52 RB/No. 605Montezuma, Ga.UGA
3-star Darrius WhiteNo. 69 CB/No. 682Fairburn, Ga.Open
3-star Braylin MillsNo. 66 OT/No. 718Warner Robins, Ga.Open
3-star Jaxon HollyNo. 61 EDGE/736Alpharetta, Ga.Open
3-star Kailib DillardNo. 80 S/No. 783Tulsa, Okla.Open
3-star Jaiden ThompsonNo. 63 OT/No. 781Rockmart, Ga.Open
3-star Rashaad SilverNo. 96 S/No. 945Decatur, Ga.Open
3-star John Amofah Jr.No. 137 DL/1264Atlanta, Ga.Georgia State

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

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