UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Details emerge following speeding arrest for Georgia basketball’s Kareem Stagg

Expected to return for his sophomore season, Stagg averaged 4.8 points last season for the Bulldogs.
Georgia forward Kareem Stagg (1) plays against Alabama at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Sofia Yaker/UGAAA)
Georgia forward Kareem Stagg (1) plays against Alabama at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Sofia Yaker/UGAAA)
By
7 minutes ago

Georgia basketball player Kareem Stagg was arrested Wednesday on charges of speeding and driving without a license.

According to the incident report, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Stagg was clocked driving 87 mph in a 65-mph zone while traveling eastbound on Ga. 316 at 1:02 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

After pulling over, Stagg told an officer that he did not have his license with him and provided a driver’s course certificate.

The officer ran the course certificate’s OLN number, which showed Stagg had only a learner’s permit. Stagg acknowledged he only has a learner’s permit and needs a licensed driver over 21 years old to be in the vehicle with him, the incident report said.

At that point, the officer instructed Stagg to get out of his car, a 2023 Tesla Model Y, and placed Stagg under arrest for driving without a valid license and speeding.

Both crimes are misdemeanors. Stagg was booked at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday and released on bonds totaling $1,245 at 3:48 p.m., according to the online booking report.

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” a Georgia basketball team spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

Georgia previously announced Stagg will return for his sophomore season. As a freshman, Stagg averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while starting nine games.

Stagg shared on Instagram this week that his father passed away. Stagg is from Chesapeake, Virginia.

Stagg is one of three players from last season’s team to announce a return to the program in 2026, joined by Kanon Catchings and Marcus “Smurf” Millender. Georgia has had six players exit the program via the transfer portal, which closes April 21.

Georgia was 22-10 last season, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Stagg is not the first Georgia athlete this year to be arrested on speeding charges. Georgia football linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were arrested in February.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 120625 seccg photo assignment
BULLDOGS

An improved Demello Jones could give UGA one of nation’s best cornerback duos

1h ago
BULLDOGS

Georgia basketball player arrested for speeding, driving without a license

2h ago
BULLDOGS

What we’ve learned about Georgia football transfers as spring standouts emerge

Keep Reading

Georgia basketball player arrested for speeding, driving without a license

2h ago

Army sergeant faces June court-martial for Georgia base shootings after pleading to some charges

Georgia freshman defender impressing KJ Bolden: ‘He reminds me of me a lot’

Featured

Metro Atlanta students (from left) Jaylyn Fehr, Jackson Mobley and Charlotte Martin were killed Monday in a car crash in Franklin County, Florida. (Photos from GoFundMe, Horizon Christian Academy Facebook, GoFundme)

‘A piece of my heart left with them’: Metro Atlanta mourns 3 teens killed in crash

1h ago

Republicans kept MTG’s House seat, so why are Democrats claiming victory?

Nuisance neighbor? Polarizing Atlanta property pro draws scrutiny in Savannah.