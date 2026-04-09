Details emerge following speeding arrest for Georgia basketball’s Kareem Stagg

Expected to return for his sophomore season, Stagg averaged 4.8 points last season for the Bulldogs.

Expected to return for his sophomore season, Stagg averaged 4.8 points last season for the Bulldogs.

According to the incident report , obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Stagg was clocked driving 87 mph in a 65-mph zone while traveling eastbound on Ga. 316 at 1:02 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Georgia basketball player Kareem Stagg was arrested Wednesday on charges of speeding and driving without a license.

After pulling over, Stagg told an officer that he did not have his license with him and provided a driver’s course certificate.

The officer ran the course certificate’s OLN number, which showed Stagg had only a learner’s permit. Stagg acknowledged he only has a learner’s permit and needs a licensed driver over 21 years old to be in the vehicle with him, the incident report said.

At that point, the officer instructed Stagg to get out of his car, a 2023 Tesla Model Y, and placed Stagg under arrest for driving without a valid license and speeding.

Both crimes are misdemeanors. Stagg was booked at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday and released on bonds totaling $1,245 at 3:48 p.m., according to the online booking report.