Details emerge following speeding arrest for Georgia basketball’s Kareem Stagg

Georgia basketball player Kareem Stagg was arrested Wednesday on charges of speeding and driving without a license.
According to the incident report, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Stagg was clocked driving 87 mph in a 65-mph zone while traveling eastbound on Ga. 316 at 1:02 p.m. EDT Wednesday.
After pulling over, Stagg told an officer that he did not have his license with him and provided a driver’s course certificate.
The officer ran the course certificate’s OLN number, which showed Stagg had only a learner’s permit. Stagg acknowledged he only has a learner’s permit and needs a licensed driver over 21 years old to be in the vehicle with him, the incident report said.
At that point, the officer instructed Stagg to get out of his car, a 2023 Tesla Model Y, and placed Stagg under arrest for driving without a valid license and speeding.
Both crimes are misdemeanors. Stagg was booked at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday and released on bonds totaling $1,245 at 3:48 p.m., according to the online booking report.
“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” a Georgia basketball team spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”
Georgia previously announced Stagg will return for his sophomore season. As a freshman, Stagg averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while starting nine games.
Stagg shared on Instagram this week that his father passed away. Stagg is from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Stagg is one of three players from last season’s team to announce a return to the program in 2026, joined by Kanon Catchings and Marcus “Smurf” Millender. Georgia has had six players exit the program via the transfer portal, which closes April 21.
Georgia was 22-10 last season, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Stagg is not the first Georgia athlete this year to be arrested on speeding charges. Georgia football linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were arrested in February.