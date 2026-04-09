Georgia basketball player arrested for speeding, driving without a license

Freshman forward Kareem Stagg, shown here playing against Ole Miss during the SEC Tournament last month, was arrested Wednesday and released on bonds, according to the online booking report. (Courtesy of UGAAA)

The Bulldogs previously announced the freshman forward will return for his sophomore season.

The Bulldogs previously announced the freshman forward will return for his sophomore season.

Stagg received misdemeanor charges of speeding and driving without a valid license, per the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

ATHENS — Georgia basketball player Kareem Stagg was arrested Wednesday in Oconee County, just outside of Athens.

Stagg was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday and released on bonds totaling $1,245 at 3:48 p.m., according to the online booking report. Further details of Stagg’s arrest have not been released.

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” a Georgia basketball team spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

Georgia previously announced Stagg will be return for his sophomore season. As a freshman, Stagg averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while starting nine games.

Stagg shared on Instagram this week that his father passed away. Stagg is from Chesapeake, Virginia.