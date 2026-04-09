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Georgia basketball player arrested for speeding, driving without a license

The Bulldogs previously announced the freshman forward will return for his sophomore season.
Freshman forward Kareem Stagg, shown here playing against Ole Miss during the SEC Tournament last month, was arrested Wednesday and released on bonds, according to the online booking report. (Courtesy of UGAAA)
Freshman forward Kareem Stagg, shown here playing against Ole Miss during the SEC Tournament last month, was arrested Wednesday and released on bonds, according to the online booking report. (Courtesy of UGAAA)
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41 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia basketball player Kareem Stagg was arrested Wednesday in Oconee County, just outside of Athens.

Stagg received misdemeanor charges of speeding and driving without a valid license, per the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Stagg was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday and released on bonds totaling $1,245 at 3:48 p.m., according to the online booking report. Further details of Stagg’s arrest have not been released.

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“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” a Georgia basketball team spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

Georgia previously announced Stagg will be return for his sophomore season. As a freshman, Stagg averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while starting nine games.

Stagg shared on Instagram this week that his father passed away. Stagg is from Chesapeake, Virginia.

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Stagg is one of three players from last season’s team to announce a return to the program in 2026, joined by Kanon Catchings and Marcus “Smurf” Millender. Georgia has had six players exit the program via the transfer portal, which closes on April 21.

Georgia was 22-10 last season, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

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