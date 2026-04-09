Georgia basketball player arrested for speeding, driving without a license

ATHENS — Georgia basketball player Kareem Stagg was arrested Wednesday in Oconee County, just outside of Athens.
Stagg received misdemeanor charges of speeding and driving without a valid license, per the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
ATHENS — Georgia basketball player Kareem Stagg was arrested Wednesday in Oconee County, just outside of Athens.
Stagg received misdemeanor charges of speeding and driving without a valid license, per the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Stagg was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday and released on bonds totaling $1,245 at 3:48 p.m., according to the online booking report. Further details of Stagg’s arrest have not been released.
“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” a Georgia basketball team spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”
Georgia previously announced Stagg will be return for his sophomore season. As a freshman, Stagg averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while starting nine games.
Stagg shared on Instagram this week that his father passed away. Stagg is from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Stagg is one of three players from last season’s team to announce a return to the program in 2026, joined by Kanon Catchings and Marcus “Smurf” Millender. Georgia has had six players exit the program via the transfer portal, which closes on April 21.
Georgia was 22-10 last season, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.