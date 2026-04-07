Georgia’s Jake Wilkins departs as transfer portal officially opens

The transfer portal officially opened for men’s college basketball on Tuesday.
And one of Georgia’s more recognizable players elected to enter the transfer portal, with Jake Wilkins announcing his decision to leave the Bulldogs after just one season.
Wilkins is the son of Georgia legend Dominique Wilkins. Jake Wilkins signed with the Bulldogs as a 4-star recruit in 2025 and played sparingly as a freshman.
Wilkins averaged 10 minutes as he appeared in 32 games off the bench. He averaged 4.9 points and 1.8 rebounds. Wilkins was at his best when he was in the open floor, using his athleticism to get easy buckets.
Wherever Wilkins goes, he will have three years of eligibility remaining. As a recruit, he picked Georgia over Virginia when he was a top prospect at Grayson High School in Loganville.
There have been six players from the 2025-26 Georgia team to enter the transfer portal. Wilkins joins guards Jeremiah Wilkinson and Jordan Ross, forward Dylan James and centers Somto Cyril and Jackson McVey.
Georgia has been able to retain some of its talent from last year’s team, as Smurf Millender and Kareem Stagg have announced they will be returning.
The Bulldogs are waiting for decisions from forward Kanon Catchings and guard Blue Cain.
Georgia went 22-10, making the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season under Mike White. However, the season ended with a loss to Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament and a 25-point loss to Saint Louis in the NCAA Tournament. It is the second consecutive season White’s teams have failed to win a game in both tournaments.
The transfer portal will close April 21. Players can still transfer to new schools after that date, but they must be in the transfer portal by then.