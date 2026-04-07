Georgia’s Jake Wilkins departs as transfer portal officially opens

Georgia freshman forward Jake Wilkins — pictured in a game against Cincinnati in December — averaged 4.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in limited action this season. (Jason Getz/AJC)

And one of Georgia’s more recognizable players elected to enter the transfer portal, with Jake Wilkins announcing his decision to leave the Bulldogs after just one season.

Wilkins is the son of Georgia legend Dominique Wilkins. Jake Wilkins signed with the Bulldogs as a 4-star recruit in 2025 and played sparingly as a freshman.

Wilkins averaged 10 minutes as he appeared in 32 games off the bench. He averaged 4.9 points and 1.8 rebounds. Wilkins was at his best when he was in the open floor, using his athleticism to get easy buckets.

Wherever Wilkins goes, he will have three years of eligibility remaining. As a recruit, he picked Georgia over Virginia when he was a top prospect at Grayson High School in Loganville.

There have been six players from the 2025-26 Georgia team to enter the transfer portal. Wilkins joins guards Jeremiah Wilkinson and Jordan Ross, forward Dylan James and centers Somto Cyril and Jackson McVey.