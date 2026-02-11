Atlanta Falcons Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons coordinators’ media availability From left to right, Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Special Teams Coordinator Craig Aukerman, and Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees speak to the media during their introductory news conference at the Falcons Practice Facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons had a media availability Wednesday afternoon with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman. It’s the first introduction of the two new coordinators and a re-introduction for Ulbrich, who is a holdover from last season.

Here are some quick takeaways from their availability: Stefanski on James Pearce Jr. Coach Kevin Stefanski introduced the coordinators and also spoke on the situation with edge rusher James Pearce Jr., who is facing five felony charges and one misdemeanor after an alleged domestic dispute in Florida last weekend. The Falcons released a team statement on Saturday indicating they were aware of the situation and were gathering information but that they wouldn’t have any further comment because it was an open legal matter. “On the James Pearce situation, there’s really nothing to add. I’ll defer and our coaches will defer to the statement that was put out,” Stefanski said. “Respectfully, I understand there are questions, but we don’t have much to add there.”

Pearce was released on $20,500 bond.

Rees on the QB spot Rees said that he’s talked to quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is continuing his rehabilitation from a knee injury at the practice facility. Although it’s unclear whether Penix will be fully healthy and ready to start the regular season, there’s optimism and anticipation about what the quarterback has done and will be able to do when he returns. “Extreme arm talent is first thing from a film standpoint that you see. All the throws: outside the numbers, down the field; (he) can throw with anticipation and can throw with great accuracy,” Rees said. “He’s a tough guy in the pocket. He’ll stand in there and deliver the ball down the field. “Like any young player, there will be areas room for improvement and growth, and that’s what we’re excited to get to work with Michael on. There’s a lot to really like on the film and we’re excited and eager to build that with him.” Penix passed for 1,982 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games, before his knee injury ended his season, before Kirk Cousins took the reins. Rees on Stefanski Rees took over play-calling duties late last season, when he was the offensive coordinator in Cleveland with Stefanski as the head coach. When Stefanski named Rees the Falcons offensive coordinator, it wasn’t a huge surprise, because of that familiarity.

And it didn’t take much of a second thought for Rees to join Stefanski in Atlanta. “Not a hard decision for me. When I left Alabama and went to Cleveland a couple of years ago, I really did it to work with Kevin — that was the main driver, and I said that last year in Cleveland," Ree said. “My opinion has only grown since that time — I feel so strongly about not just the coach he is, but more important, the person he is that you’re working for every day. “When we spoke there shortly after the season, it was something that I really wanted to explore and really wanted to be a part of.” Ulbrich on returning After team owner Arthur M. Blank fired coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot, there wasn’t an immediate thought about how many holdovers there might be from the current coaching staff. It’s custom that when the head coach is fired, the new coach brings in a new staff. That wasn’t the case with Ulbrich, who was retained to continue running the defense. He had a close relationship with Morris, and he’s thankful for the opportunity to work with Stefanski.

“I’ll just start by saying first I just want to show my love and appreciation for (Raheem) and Terry,” Ulbrich said. “How excited I was to come here last year, mainly for (Morris) because that was my brother that I’ve known for so long. Then for Terry, who I learned to love and respect at a high level. “Unfortunate that that occurred the way it did. I wish I could have done more to have helped that situation, but it is what it is now. Now, I’m equally as excited, if not more, to work with Kevin and his staff and to learn things in a different lens and approach, that so far, I’ve been blown away with and super impressed with his clarity and vision and the way he wants to get things done.” Aukerman on field-goal kickers One of the Falcons’ biggest issues last season was their special teams overall, but specifically, their kicking game. Between Younghoe Koo and Parker Romo, there were struggles and missed opportunities, but having settled on Zane Gonzalez, they seemed to find a comfort level and some confidence. Aukerman, who came from the Dolphins, had a similar experience and has some things he wants to see from the Falcons’ kicking team next season.