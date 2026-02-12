Atlanta Hawks Hawks rally but fall short, lose to Hornets in divisional matchup The Hawks dropped to 1-3 in the season series against the Hornets. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson moves the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Nell Redmond/AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hawks had a chance to maintain their hold on the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference standings before they broke for All-Star festivities. But the Hawks fell to the Hornets in the final seconds of Wednesday’s action, 110-107 at Spectrum Center. The Hawks had cut the game to one, nearly erasing an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

But the Hawks turned the ball over out of bounds with 28.7 seconds to play, and they had to foul Kon Knueppel to try and save some clock. Knueppel’s free throws gave the Hornets just enough breathing room. In an attempt to get a shot off against an unset defense, the Hawks took the ball and went. The ball rotated to Onyeka Okongwu, who took a contested 3 with a little over two seconds left on the shot clock. Hornets forward Brandon Miller blocked the shot, leaving it short. The buzzer sounded before veteran CJ McCollum could attempt the second-chance jumper. The Hawks dropped to 1-3 in the season series against the Hornets.

Quick stats: Jalen Johnson had 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Dyson Daniels had 21 points. McCollum had 17 points, six rebounds and eight assists off the bench.

Key moment The Hawks trailed the Hornets 108-100 with 2:30 to play in the game. The Hawks played strong defense for 22 seconds before Hornets forward Grant Williams caught a pass at the top of the key and sent up a prayer. The officials called McCollum for a foul, and the Hawks successfully challenged the call, and officials called a jump ball. It saved them from three free throws from Williams. But then the Hawks fell asleep on the jump ball, and Williams won possession and went for a layup. Nickeil Alexander-Walker chased Williams down and blocked him from behind. Officials whistled Alexander-Walker for a foul. The Hawks challenged the call, their second in three seconds of game time, and again won the challenge. It sparked a 6-0 run that cut the Hawks’ deficit to 108-107. RELATED NBA fines Hawks’ Gueye $35K for fracas with Reid in Minnesota Highlight play The Hawks needed a big play as they clawed their way back into the game. After not playing the entire first half, forward Mouhamed Gueye came in and gave the Hawks some much-needed shooting.