Business Coca-Cola to sell part of corporate campus to Georgia Tech The deal, valued at more than $30 million, would expand the research university along North Avenue. Georgia Tech said it is finalizing a deal to buy about 5 acres along North Avenue from its longtime neighbor, Coca-Cola. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech)

By Amy Wenk 59 minutes ago Share

A top research university expects to buy a chunk of Midtown land from one of the world’s most recognized brands. Georgia Tech said Tuesday it is finalizing an agreement to buy property from its neighbor for more than a century: Atlanta beverage company Coca-Cola.

The transaction is valued at $31.3 million, according to an announcement. It’s not immediately clear when the deal could close. The property spans about 5 acres along North Avenue, according to Fulton County records. It is north of Coca-Cola’s headquarters and within walking distance of Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The property could provide a connection to Tech’s next major redevelopment called Creative Quarter, an innovation district focused on arts and entertainment.

Years ago, the Georgia Tech Foundation bought property to the west of the Coca-Cola site, which once housed building materials company Randall Bros.

Georgia Tech is now under construction on the first phase called “Loop,” a space operated by the Goat Farm Arts Center that will bring art installations, performances and immersive events. RELATED Coca-Cola’s new CEO names key exec as he shuffles leadership team Georgia Tech said in the Tuesday announcement it will evaluate how the Coca-Cola property can best serve its needs as part of a campus planning effort. “This strategic addition to our core campus will support our growth in enrollment and research activity for years to come,” Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said in the news release. The university has seen enrollment jump. In fall 2025, it welcomed 56,715 undergraduate and graduate students, up about 18% from fall 2023, according to its annual fact book. Coca-Cola said it has used a two-story building on the property for offices, but more recently, it has sat largely vacant, according to company spokesperson Scott Leith. The beverage giant has owned the building since 1988. The property also includes a 2-acre park.