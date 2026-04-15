Coca-Cola to sell part of corporate campus to Georgia Tech

A top research university expects to buy a chunk of Midtown land from one of the world’s most recognized brands.
Georgia Tech said Tuesday it is finalizing an agreement to buy property from its neighbor for more than a century: Atlanta beverage company Coca-Cola.
The transaction is valued at $31.3 million, according to an announcement. It’s not immediately clear when the deal could close.
The property spans about 5 acres along North Avenue, according to Fulton County records. It is north of Coca-Cola’s headquarters and within walking distance of Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
The property could provide a connection to Tech’s next major redevelopment called Creative Quarter, an innovation district focused on arts and entertainment.
Years ago, the Georgia Tech Foundation bought property to the west of the Coca-Cola site, which once housed building materials company Randall Bros.
Georgia Tech is now under construction on the first phase called “Loop,” a space operated by the Goat Farm Arts Center that will bring art installations, performances and immersive events.
Georgia Tech said in the Tuesday announcement it will evaluate how the Coca-Cola property can best serve its needs as part of a campus planning effort.
“This strategic addition to our core campus will support our growth in enrollment and research activity for years to come,” Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said in the news release.
The university has seen enrollment jump. In fall 2025, it welcomed 56,715 undergraduate and graduate students, up about 18% from fall 2023, according to its annual fact book.
Coca-Cola said it has used a two-story building on the property for offices, but more recently, it has sat largely vacant, according to company spokesperson Scott Leith. The beverage giant has owned the building since 1988. The property also includes a 2-acre park.
James Quincey, Coca-Cola’s former CEO who now serves as executive chair, said in the release that the company wants the property to contribute to Atlanta’s innovation ecosystem.
Georgia Tech has long been an economic catalyst for Midtown, attracting employers who want to tap its research and talent pipeline.
For example, innovation district Technology Square has lured company headquarters such as railroad giant Norfolk Southern. Life sciences district Science Square has attracted a research and development hub from Duracell.
“When we decided this space was no longer needed for our corporate campus, our goal was to work with Georgia Tech, as this site offers a great opportunity for them to expand,” Quincey said. “Coca-Cola has a long legacy of involvement and partnership with Georgia Tech, and we are excited to see them redevelop this important area in Atlanta.”