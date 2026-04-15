Here’s when the Hawks will face the Knicks in the playoffs at State Farm Arena

After two quick exits in the play-in tournament in the past two seasons, the Hawks are back in the playoffs, as the No. 6 seed, facing the third-seeded Knicks.
The best-of-seven series comes with at least two home games, meaning the Hawks will have a playoff game at State Farm Arena for the first time in almost three years. Their last home playoff game was April 27, 2023, a series-ending loss in Game 6 to the Celtics.
The NBA released the full series schedule, with the Hawks hosting Game 3 at home on Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m. and Game 5 on Saturday, April 25, at 6 p.m. If Game 6 is necessary, it will be April 30 at an undetermined time.
The Knicks will host Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday and Monday, along with a potential Game 5 on April 28 and possibly a deciding Game 7 on May 2.
Here’s the series schedule:
No. 6 Hawks at No. 3 Knicks (best-of-seven)
Game 1: at Knicks, Saturday, 6 p.m., Prime
Game 2: at Knicks, Monday, 8 p.m., NBC
Game 3: at Hawks, April 23, 7 p.m., Prime
Game 4: at Hawks, April 25, 6 p.m., NBC
Game 5*: at Knicks, April 28, time TBD
Game 6*: at Hawks, April 30, time TBD
Game 7*: at Knicks, May 2, time TBD