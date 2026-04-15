Here’s when the Hawks will face the Knicks in the playoffs at State Farm Arena

Dyson Daniels (left) and the Hawks fell to Jalen Brunson and the Knicks 108-105 on Monday, April 6, 2026, but the teams will meet again — this time in the playoffs — beginning Saturday in New York. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Games 3 and 4 will be Hawks’ first home playoff games in almost three years.

Games 3 and 4 will be Hawks’ first home playoff games in almost three years.

After two quick exits in the play-in tournament in the past two seasons, the Hawks are back in the playoffs, as the No. 6 seed, facing the third-seeded Knicks.

The best-of-seven series comes with at least two home games, meaning the Hawks will have a playoff game at State Farm Arena for the first time in almost three years. Their last home playoff game was April 27, 2023, a series-ending loss in Game 6 to the Celtics.