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Here’s when the Hawks will face the Knicks in the playoffs at State Farm Arena

Games 3 and 4 will be Hawks’ first home playoff games in almost three years.
Dyson Daniels (left) and the Hawks fell to Jalen Brunson and the Knicks 108-105 on Monday, April 6, 2026, but the teams will meet again — this time in the playoffs — beginning Saturday in New York. (Colin Hubbard/AP)
Dyson Daniels (left) and the Hawks fell to Jalen Brunson and the Knicks 108-105 on Monday, April 6, 2026, but the teams will meet again — this time in the playoffs — beginning Saturday in New York. (Colin Hubbard/AP)
By AJC Sports
36 minutes ago

After two quick exits in the play-in tournament in the past two seasons, the Hawks are back in the playoffs, as the No. 6 seed, facing the third-seeded Knicks.

The best-of-seven series comes with at least two home games, meaning the Hawks will have a playoff game at State Farm Arena for the first time in almost three years. Their last home playoff game was April 27, 2023, a series-ending loss in Game 6 to the Celtics.

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The NBA released the full series schedule, with the Hawks hosting Game 3 at home on Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m. and Game 5 on Saturday, April 25, at 6 p.m. If Game 6 is necessary, it will be April 30 at an undetermined time.

The Knicks will host Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday and Monday, along with a potential Game 5 on April 28 and possibly a deciding Game 7 on May 2.

Here’s the series schedule:

No. 6 Hawks at No. 3 Knicks (best-of-seven)

Game 1: at Knicks, Saturday, 6 p.m., Prime

Game 2: at Knicks, Monday, 8 p.m., NBC

Game 3: at Hawks, April 23, 7 p.m., Prime

Game 4: at Hawks, April 25, 6 p.m., NBC

Game 5*: at Knicks, April 28, time TBD

Game 6*: at Hawks, April 30, time TBD

Game 7*: at Knicks, May 2, time TBD

* if necessary

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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