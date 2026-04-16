Atlanta Hawks Hawks could match up well against the Knicks in first-round series The battle for the series could come down to the bench. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson looks to shoot against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

By Lauren Williams 1 hour ago Share

The Hawks have a challenge ahead of them when they take on the Knicks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. They’ll have plenty of interesting matchups to deal with.

Though the upcoming series will have its difficulties, a path to the Eastern Conference semifinals won’t be impossible. Guards Hawks: CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges Technically, Hawks guard Dyson Daniels will draw the primary assignment of guarding Brunson. But the Hawks have a threatening backcourt duo of McCollum and Alexander-Walker. The two have averaged a combined 39.5 points per game, and Alexander-Walker has had strong outings against the Knicks this season.

But the Knicks have the reigning NBA Clutch Player of the Year, and the Hawks saw the Brunson burner in action firsthand.

Brunson averaged 26 points per game this season, while shooting 36.9% from deep. He shot 29.6% from deep against the Hawks this season, though. Wings Hawks: Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson Knicks: OG Anunoby, Josh Hart The Knicks have plenty of wings that could go off at any point, especially in the postseason. Both Anunoby and Hart have plenty of experience in the playoffs, with the two making names for themselves in helping the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals last year. He and Hart averaged a combined 26.9 points per game in the playoffs last season and have a combined eight years of playoff experience.

Daniels and Johnson, meanwhile, combined for just three years of experience. Johnson, though, will play a significant role in the Hawks’ rotation, with a great portion of the offense running through him. Johnson has averaged a career-high 22.5 points per game and has initiated much of the team’s scoring this season. Daniels is also a Swiss Army knife for the Hawks with how much he’s taken on as a ballhandler. But his attacking of the basket has opened up plenty for the Hawks. Plus, Daniels’ one-on-one matchup with Brunson could be an X-factor. Bigs Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns

The Knicks have one of the best shooting bigs who stretches the floor. But his moves in the post could also give the Hawks some trouble. Against them this season, Towns averaged 28.5 points and 13.5 rebounds on 63% overall shooting and 50% shooting from 3. So, the Hawks will have to remain disciplined when they send help to Okongwu with defending Towns. The Hawks will have to get creative with their offense, finding ways to get Okongwu open on the perimeter. This season, Okongwu shot 47.8% from 3 vs. the Knicks. Bench Hawks: Gabe Vincent, Jonathan Kuminga, Jock Landale#, Tony Bradley, Mo Gueye, Zaccharie Risacher, Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield, Asa Newell, Keaton Wallace Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, Miles “Deuce” McBride, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson, Jose Alvarado, Pacôme Dadiet, Mohamed Diawara, Ariel Hukporti, Tyler Kolek, Jeremy Sochan

#: indicates current injury The battle for the series could come down to the bench. Historically, the playoffs have role players that breakout and have big games. The Knicks have several players on their bench who have played significant minutes as starters on other teams. Plus, McBride, Clarkson and Shamet (to name a few) could catch fire and torch the Hawks from the perimeter. But both Vincent and Kuminga have made names for themselves in the playoffs on the Heat and Warriors, respectively. On the Heat’s run to the Finals in 2023, Vincent averaged 12.3 points per game on 37.8% shooting from 3. Kuminga averaged 15.3 points in the Warriors’ two playoff series last season.