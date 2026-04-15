Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks fans won’t hear local voices in first round of playoffs against Knicks

The NBA has shifted to national crews for its postseason broadcasts.
The FanDuel Sports TV broadcast crew for the Hawks includes Bob Rathbun (from left), Madison Hock and Dominique Wilkins. The NBA’s newest broadcast rights deal moves postseason games exclusively to its national broadcast partners. (Courtesy of FanDuel Sports Network)
The FanDuel Sports TV broadcast crew for the Hawks includes Bob Rathbun (from left), Madison Hock and Dominique Wilkins. The NBA’s newest broadcast rights deal moves postseason games exclusively to its national broadcast partners. (Courtesy of FanDuel Sports Network)
By
1 hour ago

Hawks fans have heard the voices of Hall of Famers Bob Rathbun and Dominique Wilkins for the final time this season.

The play-by-play announcer and analyst, as well as Matt Winer and Brian Oliver, signed off for the last time when the Hawks’ regular season concluded in Miami. Now, the NBA shifts to national crews for its postseason broadcasts. Sideline reporter and analyst Madison Hock provided commentary at the team’s home games and missed the regular-season finale on the road.

Viewers planning to tune in to watch the opener of the Hawks-Knicks series Saturday will need Amazon Prime.

Not everyone has welcomed the move of the first round to national broadcasts. Knicks play-by-play announcer Mike Breen, who also works national broadcasts on ESPN, criticized the move.

“I mentioned this earlier this season. I think personally … it’s a poor decision,” Breen said in a broadcast conversation with Knicks color commentator and NBA legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier. “Fans want to hear their home team announcers, at least in the first round.

“For so many of us, they become part of the family. I get it. The networks pay a fortune for exclusivity, and I work for one of the networks, but fans deserve to be thrown a bone once in a while in terms of letting the home team have a little bit of the first round.”

The NBA’s newest broadcast rights deal moves postseason games exclusively to its national broadcast partners. Over the first two rounds, ESPN/ABC will broadcast approximately 18 games, NBA/Peacock will carry approximately 28 games and Prime will carry about one-third of the games.

Hawks fans can still catch a familiar voice in Steve Holman, who will call the games for flagship station 92.9 FM.

No. 6 Hawks at No. 3 Knicks (best of seven)

Game 1: at Knicks, 6 p.m. Saturday, Prime Video

Game 2: at Knicks, 8 p.m. Monday, NBC/Peacock

Game 3: at Hawks, 7 p.m. April 23, Prime Video

Game 4: at Hawks, 6 p.m. April 25, NBC/Peacock

Game 5*: at Knicks, April 28, time TBD

Game 6*: at Hawks, April 30, time TBD

Game 7*: at Knicks, May 2, time TBD

* if necessary

About the Author

More Stories

The Latest

Knicks Hawks Basketball
NBA

Here’s when the Hawks will face the Knicks in the playoffs at State Farm Arena

NBA

Hawks beat the odds in run to Eastern Conference playoffs

NBA

Hawks fall to Heat, will face Knicks in first round of playoffs

Keep Reading

Everything you need to know about the Hawks’ opening playoff series

Here’s when the Hawks will face the Knicks in the playoffs at State Farm Arena

Sue Bird to serve as an NBC studio analyst for WNBA broadcasts this season

Featured

Lauren Bullis

Woman killed in DeKalb shooting spree was a federal employee, DHS says

1h ago
EXCLUSIVE

Jon Ossoff posts record $14M haul in high-stakes Georgia Senate race

Coca-Cola to sell part of corporate campus to Georgia Tech