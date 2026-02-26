Atlanta Hawks Hawks partner with Atlanta entertainment establishment for game versus Magic Magic City Monday will take place on March 16 when the Hawks host the Orlando Magic. Atlanta Hawks mascot Harry the Hawk brings the Atlanta Hawks flag onto the court before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks during the annual MLK Game at State Farm Arena, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Hawks will have a little extra “magic” at their game against the Orlando Magic on March 16. The team announced Thursday that it partnered with Atlanta strip club Magic City. It’s a one-night collaboration with the team working with Magic City to celebrate the iconic institution and feature the “best of” the phenomena for fans in attendance at State Farm Arena.

Atlanta rapper Clifford Harris, known as T.I., will perform some of his famous songs at halftime. The Hawks also teamed up with William Moore, known as DJ Esco, who serves as the landmark’s resident DJ on Mondays, to curate pregame music. Before the game, the Hawks’ principal owner, filmmaker and actor Jami Gertz, will present a special introduction of the Hawks AF Podcast. Gertz, alongside Grammy Award-winning music mogul and Atlanta native Jermaine Dupri, produced a five-part documentary that aired on Starz celebrating 40 years of Magic City. The series explored the history, cultural impact and influence of the institution and featured interviews with rappers Antwan Patton, known as Big Boi, Michael Render, known as Killer Mike and T.I., as well as others. It discussed the club’s pivotal role in hip-hop and Black culture.

“This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together ’Magic City: An American Fantasy’,” Gertz said in a statement released by the team. “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”