Hawks partner with Atlanta entertainment establishment for game versus Magic

The Hawks will have a little extra “magic” at their game against the Orlando Magic on March 16. The team announced Thursday that it partnered with Atlanta strip club Magic City.
It’s a one-night collaboration with the team working with Magic City to celebrate the iconic institution and feature the “best of” the phenomena for fans in attendance at State Farm Arena.
Atlanta rapper Clifford Harris, known as T.I., will perform some of his famous songs at halftime. The Hawks also teamed up with William Moore, known as DJ Esco, who serves as the landmark’s resident DJ on Mondays, to curate pregame music.
Before the game, the Hawks’ principal owner, filmmaker and actor Jami Gertz, will present a special introduction of the Hawks AF Podcast.
Gertz, alongside Grammy Award-winning music mogul and Atlanta native Jermaine Dupri, produced a five-part documentary that aired on Starz celebrating 40 years of Magic City. The series explored the history, cultural impact and influence of the institution and featured interviews with rappers Antwan Patton, known as Big Boi, Michael Render, known as Killer Mike and T.I., as well as others. It discussed the club’s pivotal role in hip-hop and Black culture.
“This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together ’Magic City: An American Fantasy’,” Gertz said in a statement released by the team. “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”
The Hawks have invited fans to come to the arena early to view a special live recording of the Hawks AF Podcast. The recording will have a conversation about the documentary and the impact of the club on Atlanta music, sports and culture. It will feature Magic City founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney and T.I. in a conversation hosted by comedian, actor, host and rapper John Whitfield, known as D.C. Young Fly.
Magic City Kitchen will serve two versions of their “world famous“ lemon pepper wings, Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ and traditional lemon pepper. Fans looking to buy wings can find them in Sections 114, 120 and 211.
“From the food to the music and the exclusive merchandise, we are excited to team up with Magic City to create an authentic, true to Atlanta-inspired game experience,” Hawks Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor said.
As part of the collaboration between the Hawks Shop and Magic City, the team will release a limited-edition Peachtree-themed hoodie. The hoodie will be available only at the Hawks Shop in State Farm Arena and online at HawksShop.com starting March 16.