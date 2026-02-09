Atlanta Hawks Hawks’ Johnson earns second Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor Atlanta’s recently named All-Star averaged a triple-double over three games. Hawks forward Jalen Johnson reacts after dunking the ball against the Jazz on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Atlanta. Johnson averaged a triple-double of 27.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists last week. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has earned another nod from the NBA as the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Johnson won the honor for games played from Feb. 2-8 after helping to lead the Hawks to a 2-1 record. In those three games, Johnson averaged 27.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 38.2 minutes of action. He shot 40% or better from 3 in two of the three games played last week.

RELATED New outlook ahead as Hawks reshape roster The 24-year-old led all Eastern Conference players in assists per game, while tying for second in rebounds per game and ranking third in points per game (on a minimum of three games played). The 6-foot-8 forward began the week with a triple-double in the Hawks’ win over the Heat in Miami on Tuesday. He had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, then followed with another triple-double in the Hawks’ win over the Jazz Thursday. He had 22 points, 16 rebounds, 15 assists and two blocked shots. It was the first-time All-Star’s second game of the season with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists. He became just the seventh player since the 1976-77 season to have multiple career games with 20-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and 15-plus assists, joining multitime All-Stars Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Johnson finished the week scoring 31 points, pulling down nine rebounds and dishing nine assists in the Hawks’ loss to the Hornets on Saturday. He has 10 games with a minimum of 30 points, five rebounds and five assists this season, the third-most such games among all Eastern Conference players.