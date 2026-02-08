Atlanta Hawks Hawks come up short against Hornets, losing potential tiebreaker The Hornets have taken two out of three against the Hawks this year and were right behind them in the standings. Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

The Hawks just can’t seem to get closer to a .500 record. On Saturday, they fell to the Hornets 126-119 at State Farm Arena. The meeting could have seeding implications, with the Hawks losing what could be a tiebreaker between the two teams. The Hawks already lost the second of three meetings against the Hornets in December.

Entering Saturday’s game, the Hawks led the Hornets by 1.5 games in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hornets came into State Farm Arena on an eight-game win streak and Saturday’s win have them inching closer to overtaking the Hawks for ninth place. RELATED In dealing Porzingis, Hawks gained flexibility and time to develop Kuminga Quick stats: Jalen Johnson led the Hawks scoring with 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Zaccharie Risacher had 18 points on 4-of-4 shooting from 3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 13 points and career-high 10 assists. Key moment The Hawks had some momentum in the third quarter, overcoming an 85-72 deficit to get a quick three-point lead. But the wheels came off when new Hawks center Jock Landale tried to draw a charge off Hornets forward Grant Williams. But Williams pushed off, extending his arm then kept driving to the basket.

Williams went up for the shot, made it and drew a foul off Johnson. It sparked an 11-0 Hornets run to close out the third quarter.