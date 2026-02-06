Jock Landale makes a splash to help Hawks past Jazz

Welcome to Atlanta, Jock Landale.
The new Hawks center burst onto the court at State Farm Arena to help deliver the Hawks a 121-119 win over the Jazz on Thursday.
Landale spent much of the day before making the drive from Memphis, Tenn. to Atlanta, arriving to the area on Wednesday night. With just a shootaround under his belt, Landale sank his fifth 3 of the game from the corner in front of the Hawks’ bench to put the Hawks up 117-116 with 46.3 to play.
Former McEachern High School standout and Jazz forward Ace Bailey tied the game with a 3 with 10 seconds to play in the game after a timeout.
But Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker advanced the ball even though the Hawks had two timeouts under their belt. Alexander-Walker drove into the paint before pulling up then hitting a turnaround jumper that bounced on the rim and then rolled in to put the Hawks up with 1.3 left.
Bailey’s responding 3 went wide and the Hawks held on.
Quick stats: Jalen Johnson finished with his 10th triple-double of the season with 22 points, 16 rebound and 15 assists.
Landale finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. While Alexander-Walker had 23 points and five assists.
Despite reaching the metro-Atlanta area on Wednesday night, Landale didn’t miss a beat with his offensive game. Landale scored 17 points in his first 15 minutes in a Hawks uniform.
But Landale hit the gas toward the end of the second quarter finding Dyson Daniels on a cut down the lane to the basket. Then Landale sunk his third 3 of the game before making his fourth 3 with a little over a minute to play in the half.
The Hawks got a burst of energy from rookie big Asa Newell in the second quarter. With 11:14 to play Corey Kispert let off a 3 that rimmed out. But Newell was ready and jumped up for the putback.
Newell’s was so enthusiastic to stick the dunk, he put his own teammate on a poster.
