Jock Landale makes a splash to help Hawks past Jazz

Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) celebrates his three-poing shot against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The new Hawks center burst onto the court at State Farm Arena to help deliver the Hawks a 121-119 win over the Jazz on Thursday.

Landale spent much of the day before making the drive from Memphis, Tenn. to Atlanta, arriving to the area on Wednesday night. With just a shootaround under his belt, Landale sank his fifth 3 of the game from the corner in front of the Hawks’ bench to put the Hawks up 117-116 with 46.3 to play.

Former McEachern High School standout and Jazz forward Ace Bailey tied the game with a 3 with 10 seconds to play in the game after a timeout.

But Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker advanced the ball even though the Hawks had two timeouts under their belt. Alexander-Walker drove into the paint before pulling up then hitting a turnaround jumper that bounced on the rim and then rolled in to put the Hawks up with 1.3 left.

Bailey’s responding 3 went wide and the Hawks held on.