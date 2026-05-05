Atlanta Hawks Jalen Johnson: ‘I’ll be better going forward’ after Hawks’ playoff exit Johnson vows to ‘never get this type of feeling again’ after Atlanta was blown out in the series clincher. Hawks forward Jalen Johnson leaves the court after the Knicks won Game 6 of their first-round NBA playoff series at State Farm Arena on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 1 hour ago Share

The Hawks’ blowout loss to the Knicks on Thursday did not sit well with forward Jalen Johnson and the team. Even a few hours after the defeat, the sting left Johnson’s mind reeling. “Just sucks,” the 24-year-old said in his end-of-season media availability Friday. “I think that’s the best way to sum it up. It sucks. It’s a terrible feeling. It’s not the way you want the series to end, of course.

“And (it’s) just a lot of fuel going into the next season, a lot of fuel going into the offseason for everybody, and we’re going to make sure this never happens again, we never get this type of feeling again, just a sick feeling to our stomach.” The Hawks understand that the blowout loss does not encapsulate all they accomplished this season. But it served as a glaring reminder they have a lot more work to do before they can contend for a championship. For Johnson, that begins with a deep study of the film after taking some time to mentally shift from the end to the season. “As hard as it is gonna be to watch, it’s something I need to continue to grow and continue to be the best version of myself,” Johnson said. “And I’m gonna take a lot away from this, just growing-wise, and I’ll be better going forward.”

Johnson was an All-Star this season and could earn All-NBA honors after averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 72 games. He shot 35.2% from 3-point range. But he struggled to translate what worked for him in the regular season into playoff success.