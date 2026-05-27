AJC Varsity Down to its last two outs, Loganville rallies to win Class 5A championship Tournament MVP Brantley Carter drives in winning runs to beat Pope 4-3 Loganville’s Brantley Carter (2) runs with an American flag after hitting a walk-off single to win the game 4-3 against Pope in Game 3 of the Class 5A GHSA Baseball State Championship Series at Gwinnett Field on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Lawrenceville, Ga. Loganville won the series 2-1.(Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 23 minutes ago Share

Down to their last two outs, the Loganville baseball team could only recall the message that senior Jake Boland had delivered to the team in the tunnel prior to restarting the Class 5A championship game after a three-hour rain delay. “Let’s go get us a ring,” Boland said.

The Red Devils (36-5) delivered on the challenge, scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 4-3 walk-off victory over Pope (37-4) at Gwinnett Field in the best-of-three series. It was the third state championship in four seasons for Loganville’s exiting senior class and the ninth title in school history. Loganville Brantley Carter (2) hits the walk-off to score 2 runs during the seventh inning in Game 3 of the Class 5A GHSA Baseball State Championship Series at Gwinnett Field on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Lawrenceville, Ga. Loganville beat Pope 4-3. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “Coach (Bran Mills) told us before the season that we were the worst senior class,” said second baseman Brantley Carter with a laugh. But such motivational thoughts were long forgotten by the time the final rally began.

After Zac Cunelo flied out to start the last inning, Pope pitcher Jensen Morneau lost the strike zone. Aiden Gorvett tripled – Loganville’s only extra-base in in the championship series – and scored on wild pitch. Matt Berardinelli, Dawson Allen and Kaiden Howell walked to load the bases and bring Carter to the plate.

“To be honest, I felt like we had to get Howell back to the plate,” Mills said. “I knew if we got him back up, we’d have runners on and he’s a great hitter. I knew if we got back to the top of the order we’d have a shot.” After taking the first pitch for a strike, Carter lined a single to right field, scoring Berardinelli and pinch-runner Teyton Braswell with the game-winner. It set off a crazy celebration at 9:14 p.m., nearly 10 hours after the doubleheader started on Tuesday morning, that featured Carter running around the infield with an American flag. “I told him, there’s nobody else I’d rather have up,” Mills said. “I meant it. That was the guy I wanted up there. I just felt good about it.” Loganville players take a photo after winning 4-3 against Pope in Game 3 of the Class 5A GHSA Baseball State Championship Series at Gwinnett Field on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Lawrenceville. Loganville’s Brantley Carter (2) points with his finger after being named MVP following his walk-off hit. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Carter, named the MVP of the series, said, “I’m thinking I’m about to walk this thing off. I mean, that’s the mentality I’ve got going in there. If it’s a ball, I ain’t swinging, but it was a fastball right down the middle that I hit.”