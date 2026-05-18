Atlanta Braves Braves reinstate Acuña ahead of Monday’s game with Marlins Mike Yastrzemski remained the starter in right field for Monday’s game, it’s likely Acuña will get the start Tuesday. Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. talks with teammates during batting practice before their MLB baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Atlanta. Acuña was not in the lineup Friday as he was still recovering from an injury. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 22 minutes ago Share

MIAMI — Ronald Acuña Jr. is back. Shortly after Braves manager Walt Weiss told reporters inside the visitors’ dugout at loanDepot Park that the star outfielder was day-to-day, the club activated Acuña on Monday about 60 minutes before first pitch between the Marlins and Braves.

“He’s doing well. He ran around (Monday), and he’s certainly getting close,” Weiss said two hours before game time Monday. “I would probably list him more like day-to-day at this point.” Turns out, Monday was part of that day-to-day definition. Weiss cautioned against playing Acuña, who had been on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring, on the turf field at loanDepot park. Acuña tore an ACL in July of 2021 at the venue. However, he has also played plenty of times there since, and he and Venezuela clinched the World Baseball Classic championship at the stadium in March. “The turf, a little bit tougher on soft tissue, hamstrings, quads, groins, that type of thing,” Weiss said. “It’s a factor. It’s not the factor, but it’s part of the equation when you’re talking about activating somebody.”

Weiss was also asked if there was any possibility as to whether Acuña would be activated at any point during this week’s series against the Marlins.