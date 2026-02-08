Atlanta Hawks ‘Everything’s future forward’ for Hawks following trade deadline GM Onsi Saleh says team maintained flexibility while also staying committed to being competitive despite flurry of moves. Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh — pictured speaking at a September news conference — not only acquired new players at the trade deadline, but also stockpiled a series of draft picks and pick swaps. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)

The Hawks had a busy NBA trade deadline. The five deals they made ahead of the NBA trade deadline had future positioning at the forefront of their mind. Over a 29-day period, the Hawks dealt guard Trae Young to the Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. They sent Vit Krejci to the Trail Blazers for Duop Reath and a pair of second-round picks. They acquired center Jock Landale for cash and offloaded Kristaps Porzingis to the Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

RELATED Hawks come up short against Hornets, losing potential tiebreaker Then they used an expiring traded player exception to acquire Gabe Vincent from the Lakers for Luke Kennard. External expectations for the Hawks (26-28) skyrocketed in the offseason after the moves they made to bring Porzingis, Kennard and Nickeil Alexander-Walker onto the roster. Now, only Alexander-Walker remains of their big free agency moves, but the internal expectations of looking to the future remained the focus for the Hawks. “Everything’s future forward. We didn’t want the flexibility that we created at the start of the season to be impacted by the deadline,” general manager Onsi Saleh said on Saturday. “And we felt like we maintained that flexibility and again, your favorite word, ‘optionality,’ going into the summertime. We really wanted to maintain that. “There’s always interesting pathways, like getting in a trade exception, having the MLE (midlevel exception), having cap space, different things like that. That’s how we got Nickeil last year. That’s how we got Luke. And we want to take advantage of those circumstances and just maintain flexibility for moving forward.”

But the Hawks also wanted to make sure that the deals they made allowed them to recoup as many assets as possible.

Since then, the Hawks have acquired: A 2026 unprotected first-round pick (the more favorable of Pelicans or Bucks).

A 2026 pick swap between the Spurs, Cavaliers and Hawks. The Spurs get the most favorable landing spot among the three teams, the Cavaliers receive the worst and the Hawks fall in the middle.

A 2027 protected first-round pick from the Pelicans (the least favorable of the Bucks or Pelicans; protected for picks 1-4).

A 2029 second-round pick from the Cavaliers.

A 2030 second-round pick from the Knicks.

A return of their 2031 second-round pick from the Rockets. “We felt like we didn’t harm that,” Saleh said. “We also felt that, if you’re going to make trades in this league, you need things to trade. And, we were at a deficit in certain things, and it was hard to see people move. But the same time there was an importance to getting more assets to try and add to the team, not only via the draft or via trade, if it ever comes up. But we felt good about what we did.” Here are some other key things Saleh said Saturday about the Hawks’ moves at the 2026 NBA trade deadline. On the future financial flexibility Kuminga and Hield’s contracts provide: “With those two guys, specifically, we’re evaluating, right? We’re going to see how this season goes and understand where it all ends up. But we got a bunch of games left. Let’s see how this all fits and works. Because they’re both pretty good players.”