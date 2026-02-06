Atlanta Hawks In dealing Porzingis, Hawks gained flexibility and time to develop Kuminga By bringing on Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield, the Hawks gain some solid pieces to round out the rotation. Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to strip the ball from Atlanta Hawks centre Kristaps Porzingis (8) during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Hawks have made several moves at the trade deadline and only time will tell whether they’re winning moves. Their agreement to move Kristaps Porzingis to the Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield on Wednesday night may take some time to bear good fruit. But it ultimately puts the Hawks in a good position overall, as they look toward the second half of the season and possibly a run toward the playoffs.

The Hawks made a low-risk, high-reward swing when they acquired Porzingis during the offseason. But injuries and illness quickly put a damper on what they envisioned, with the 30-year-old center limited to just 17 of the team’s first 52 games. That led to the Hawks being shorthanded at center and led to a heavy reliance on 6-foot-9 center Onyeka Okongwu. The 25-year-old’s usage dramatically increased this season, up to 32 minutes per game. Porzingis was on an expiring contract worth $30.7 million, and moving Porzingis allowed the Hawks to add Kuminga, an athletic forward, as well as Hield, a shooter who can help provide optimal spacing. The biggest benefit was creating some future financial flexibility. Kuminga’s contract for next season is a $24.3 million club option, and Hield’s $9.7 million deal is only partially guaranteed for about $3 million. So, there’s value in assessing what both players bring, rather than wondering whether Porzingis will stay healthy enough to play the majority of the remaining games.

If the Hawks opt out of Kuminga’s contract, he would become an unrestricted free agent during this summer. They have until June 29 to decide whether they will opt in, making the next few months a “prove-it” period for Kuminga, without taking on a long-term financial commitment.

The 23-year-old forward had been buried in the Warriors’ rotation, which became a point of contention between both sides. In 20 games, Kuminga averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 32.1% from 3. Kuminga has plenty of incentive to adapt his game to the Hawks’ system, which relies heavily on playing with the pass, and his athleticism adds to their depth at the wing position, along with providing another option at power forward in smaller lineups. Even if the Hawks opt out of Kuminga’s contract, they could still re-sign him to a more team-friendly deal. They also have the added flexibility to go over the salary cap to re-sign him, because they retain his non-Bird rights. The Hawks also made out well in acquiring Hield, 33, who is a career 35.5% shooter from deep. He is another veteran backcourt presence, in addition to CJ McCollum, and he brings a winning pedigree. Hield’s deal is worth $9.2 million this year and $9.7 million next season, with a player option for $10.1 million in 2027-28.