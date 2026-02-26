Georgia Bulldogs Despite huge comeback, Georgia still falls to Vanderbilt Bulldogs rallied from 20-point deficit to tie game, but no FG in last 4 minutes sealed their fate. Georgia forward Kareem Stagg (1) dribbles the ball past Vanderbilt forward Tyler Nickel (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

By AJC Sports 1 hour ago link copied

Despite mounting a tremendous comeback from a 20-point deficit on the road, the Georgia Bulldogs were unable to complete the rally, falling to No. 25 Vanderbilt on Wednesday in Nashville, 88-80. Jeremiah Wilkinson made five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points off the bench to lead Georgia (19-9, 7-8 SEC). Kanon Catchings had 15 points.

Blue Cain added 10 points for the Bulldogs and tied the score at 62 on a second-chance 3 from the top of the arc. Although they never led in the game, the Bulldogs were impressive in rallying from deficits of 35-15 and 37-17 in the first half. The Bulldogs saw their brief two-game win streak snapped, and their SEC road record fell to 4-4 on the season. Devin McGlockton had 17 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season for Vanderbilt (22-6, 9-6). Tyler Tanner also scored 17 for the Commodores, who led by 20 in the first half before Georgia stormed back to tie the game midway through the second.

Two free throws by McGlockton with 3 1/2 minutes left made it a two-possession game, and the Bulldogs went scoreless from the field over the final 4:24.