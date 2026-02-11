Braves place reliever Jiménez on injured list

Atlanta Braves pitcher Joe Jiménez arrives on the first of the Braves pitchers and catchers report to spring training at CoolToday Park, Wednesday, February 12, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Jiménez, 31, missed the 2025 season after undergoing surgery to repair cartilage damage in his left knee. In December he had a second procedure on that knee to clean up any remaining damage and Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said in December, “we can’t make plans around him at this point.”

A second Braves pitcher was placed on the 60-day injured list Monday as reliever Joe Jiménez will be out with a left articular cartilage injury, the club announced.

Jiménez last pitched for the Braves in Oct. 2, 2024, against San Diego in the National League Wild Card series.

Acquired from the Tigers in 2023, Jiménez had a 3.04 ERA in his first season with the club and then signed three-year, $26 million extension. Jimenez posted a 2.62 ERA in 69 games (a career high) in 2024. He had a 1.8 WAR that season and held hitters to a .181 batting average.

The Braves, who also placed starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach on the 60-day injured list Monday, signed right-handed reliever Robert Suarez in December to bolster the bullpen and make up for the potential (now certain) absence of Jiménez.

Also on Monday, the Braves acquired infielder Brett Wisely from the Rays in exchange for cash consideration. Wisely appeared in four games with the Braves in September after appearing in 54 games with the Giants.