Atlanta Braves Javy López calls Drake Baldwin ‘a spark,’ details first encounter with Bobby Cox The three-time All-Star says Baldwin ‘is exactly what the Braves need,’ Cox was ‘like a father figure.’ Braves greats Andruw Jones and Javy Lopez give each other five while taking the field for the team's final game at Turner Field on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 24 minutes ago Share

Javy López knows a thing or two about being a great catcher, both offensively and defensively. When the three-time All-Star with the Braves speaks highly of current catcher Drake Baldwin, his comments hold a little more weight. “I think he’s doing a tremendous job lately, offensively, defensively. And he’s a spark,” López said of the 25-year-old Baldwin. “He’s a tremendous hitter. Tremendous offensive and defensive player. This is exactly what the Braves need.”

López was a career .287 hitter with 260 home runs and 864 RBIs. Twenty-three years after López’s final season in Atlanta, the Braves feature another young catcher in Baldwin. He’s slashing .275/.341/.469 and has shown no signs of slowing down after winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2025. Baldwin’s production at the plate, and his handling of the pitching staff, has been a major part of the Braves’ hot start in the standings, something López was all too familiar with during his time in a Braves uniform. “It’s definitely a fun team to watch,” López said. “I think what happened last year was kind of motivating this year to do exactly the opposite of what they did last year. It’s a fun team.” López was at Truist Park on Thursday to take in the Braves’ series finale against the Cubs. The Puerto Rican spent 12 seasons with the Braves and was part of one of the greatest eras in franchise history.

It was an era fronted by Bobby Cox, the only manager López played for in Atlanta before López finished his career with the Orioles and Red Sox, respectively. Cox died Saturday at the age of 84.

López told the story of how Cox, at the recommendation of scout Paul Snyder, traveled to Puerto Rico to see a 16-year-old López play. López went 0-fer at the plate that day, a performance which brought forth tears after the game because López thought he had missed his big chance to make it to professional baseball. “(Cox) told me, ‘You know what? I saw what I need to see, which is your arm and your swing,’” López recalled. “Ever since, he’s been a big part of my life. I played with him for 11 years, so he was kind of like a father figure for a lot of the players on the team. You couldn’t ask for a better person and he’s always going to be missed.” From Atlanta’s all-time great manager to its current one, López also has a personal connection to Walt Weiss. Weiss and López were Braves teammates between 1998-2000 — both were All-Stars in 1998 — and part of the Braves’ run of winning 14 straight division titles. Weiss’ first Braves team as manager, at 30-14 and with a sizable lead in the standings, looks a lot like the teams López and Weiss played for under the legendary Cox. “He’s doing a tremendous job. Very happy for him,” López said. “I knew he was capable to do it, was just a matter of time for him to get back in the managing position.”