Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. will be ‘re-evaluated’ after home stand Acuña has been out since May 3 with a hamstring strain. Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. talks with teammates during batting practice before their MLB baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Atlanta. Acuña is not in the lineup Friday as he is still recovering from an injury. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 35 minutes ago Share

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. isn’t likely to play this weekend against the Red Sox, despite his having spent more than the minimum time on the injured list. Acuña left a May 2 game against the Rockies in Denver with what turned out to be a hamstring strain. He was placed on the 10-day injured list May 3. This week at Truist Park, Acuña has been doing running drills on the right field grass hours before first pitch. Friday, before the Braves opened a three-game series against the Red Sox, Acuña was taking batting practice and shagging fly balls in right field, running to catch some.

Braves manager Walt Weiss indicated that Acuña isn’t likely to be reinstated at any point this weekend. “I think we’ll get through the home stand and re-evaluate again,” Weiss said Tuesday. “He’s doing the agilities, but he’s doing them at half speed. He’s still got some work out in front of him. We still got some time before we see Ronnie.” Acuña is hitting .252 with two homers and 17 RBIs, has scored nine runs and stolen seven bases over 34 games. His last home run came April 24. Defensively, Acuña is still considered one of the best at his position in the game — he has two assists this season, and his running catch into the right field corner in the bottom of the ninth April 19 in Philadelphia likely saved a win against the Phillies. The 28-year-old Venezuelan could return next week in Miami, and it’s possible he’s inserted into the lineup as a designated hitter, much like when the Braves slowly brought center fielder Michael Harris II back from a quad muscle injury last month. Although Weiss said that’s a possibility, the Braves would rather have Acuña at full strength, the manager said.

“I think if it’s a situation where if he’s not quite feeling good enough to run around in the outfield, we probably wouldn’t bring him back yet,” Weiss added. “Now, look, don’t hold to me to that, but as I sit here today, that’s how I look at it. He’s doing well. They’re adding a little bit more every day and he’s passing all the tests, so it’s been encouraging.”