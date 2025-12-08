Braves can’t ‘count on’ Joe Jimenez entering 2026

The Braves will continue exploring the reliever market in search of another setup man, as right-hander Joe Jimenez is still an uncertainty entering 2026.
Jimenez missed the 2025 season after undergoing surgery to repair cartilage damage in his left knee. He underwent a cleanup surgery on the same knee recently, leaving his status for 2026 unclear.
President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos didn’t have an update on Jimenez — that’s expected to come late this month or in January — but he acknowledged Sunday the team cannot count on him as a contributor entering next season.
“He’s doing well, but again, until he’s throwing and things like that, we’re not going to have a feel,” Anthopoulos said. “Right now, we have to go in — we can’t make plans around him at this point.”
Jimenez, acquired from the Tigers in 2023, became an integral part of the Braves’ bullpen. He had a 3.04 ERA in his first season with the club, parlaying that success into a three-year, $26 million extension. Jimenez then was superb in 2024, posting a 2.62 ERA in 69 games.
But now, Jimenez’s outlook is murky. That’s a tremendous blow to a bullpen that always requires upgrades. The Braves declined team options on Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley earlier this winter, which — despite the gained financial flexibility — left the unit thinner.
The team re-signed closer Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million deal last month. Who paves the path to Iglesias, however, is a persisting question. Southpaw Dylan Lee will be relied on, but the Braves need another proven right-handed option, especially with Jimenez’s status unclear.
“With Joe right now, it’s a day-to-day thing, week-to-week, month-to-month,” Anthopoulos said. “As we get closer to spring we’ll have more information. He’s going to come back to Atlanta for follow-ups, and we’ll have a better feel. But right now we’re not planning on him being someone we’re counting on for the eighth inning.”
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
