Braves can’t ‘count on’ Joe Jimenez entering 2026

‘We can’t make plans around him at this point,’ Anthopoulos says.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Joe Jimenez missed the 2025 season after undergoing surgery to repair cartilage damage in his left knee. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
1 hour ago

The Braves will continue exploring the reliever market in search of another setup man, as right-hander Joe Jimenez is still an uncertainty entering 2026.

Jimenez missed the 2025 season after undergoing surgery to repair cartilage damage in his left knee. He underwent a cleanup surgery on the same knee recently, leaving his status for 2026 unclear.

President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos didn’t have an update on Jimenez — that’s expected to come late this month or in January — but he acknowledged Sunday the team cannot count on him as a contributor entering next season.

“He’s doing well, but again, until he’s throwing and things like that, we’re not going to have a feel,” Anthopoulos said. “Right now, we have to go in — we can’t make plans around him at this point.”

Jimenez, acquired from the Tigers in 2023, became an integral part of the Braves’ bullpen. He had a 3.04 ERA in his first season with the club, parlaying that success into a three-year, $26 million extension. Jimenez then was superb in 2024, posting a 2.62 ERA in 69 games.

But now, Jimenez’s outlook is murky. That’s a tremendous blow to a bullpen that always requires upgrades. The Braves declined team options on Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley earlier this winter, which — despite the gained financial flexibility — left the unit thinner.

The team re-signed closer Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million deal last month. Who paves the path to Iglesias, however, is a persisting question. Southpaw Dylan Lee will be relied on, but the Braves need another proven right-handed option, especially with Jimenez’s status unclear.

“With Joe right now, it’s a day-to-day thing, week-to-week, month-to-month,” Anthopoulos said. “As we get closer to spring we’ll have more information. He’s going to come back to Atlanta for follow-ups, and we’ll have a better feel. But right now we’re not planning on him being someone we’re counting on for the eighth inning.”

