Braves can’t ‘count on’ Joe Jimenez entering 2026

Jimenez missed the 2025 season after undergoing surgery to repair cartilage damage in his left knee. He underwent a cleanup surgery on the same knee recently, leaving his status for 2026 unclear.

The Braves will continue exploring the reliever market in search of another setup man, as right-hander Joe Jimenez is still an uncertainty entering 2026.

President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos didn’t have an update on Jimenez — that’s expected to come late this month or in January — but he acknowledged Sunday the team cannot count on him as a contributor entering next season.

“He’s doing well, but again, until he’s throwing and things like that, we’re not going to have a feel,” Anthopoulos said. “Right now, we have to go in — we can’t make plans around him at this point.”

Jimenez, acquired from the Tigers in 2023, became an integral part of the Braves’ bullpen. He had a 3.04 ERA in his first season with the club, parlaying that success into a three-year, $26 million extension. Jimenez then was superb in 2024, posting a 2.62 ERA in 69 games.

But now, Jimenez’s outlook is murky. That’s a tremendous blow to a bullpen that always requires upgrades. The Braves declined team options on Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley earlier this winter, which — despite the gained financial flexibility — left the unit thinner.