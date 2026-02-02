Atlanta Braves Braves will have new broadcast plan; could Gray Media be new TV partner? After exiting partnership with FanDuel Sports network, television plans remain undetermined for this season. The Braves will have a new broadcast plan for this season, and although the details are unclear, Brandon Gaudin could stay on the broadcast team. Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Braves will have a new television home for the 2026 season. But where and how are not yet clear. But the possibility that they could be in a partnership with Gray Media — including WANF in Atlanta — and that fans across the team’s television territory could watch at least some of their favorite team’s games for the price of a set of rabbit ears appears greater than it was just a few days ago.

And that is a good thing for Braves fans in the team’s television territory. Here’s what’s happening: The Braves’ partnership with FanDuel Sports Network — previously known as Bally Sports — officially came to an end Monday. Main Street Sports Group, FanDuel SN’s parent company, had been trying to find a way to continue its partnership with the Braves and eight other MLB teams, even as the company is financially sinking. But the nine teams severed ties with Main Street on Monday, according to a Sports Business Journal report. Statements from the Braves and Main Street effectively confirmed it, the Braves proclaiming that they “are well on our way towards launching a new era in Braves broadcasting” and Main Street’s statement offering appreciation for its MLB partners and fans and wishing them well. (Hawks fans will be glad to know that FanDuel SN will continue broadcasting its NBA games.)

Here’s where things get more interesting.

The other eight teams have jumped to MLB’s media arm, giving the league responsibility for producing and distributing its games, SBJ reported. But the Braves were expected to create their own network. What does that mean? It’s not clear, other than that the franchise believes there is profit to be made by venturing in that direction. SBJ floated the possibility of airing on a national streaming platform such as Amazon or Apple or creating an outlet similar to what the Texas Rangers have done with their Texas Rangers Sports Network. The Rangers started their own network in 2025. They essentially created their own channel, which was distributed through cable, satellite and streaming services as well as its own direct-to-consumer package. That service on the Victory+ app, which included all Rangers regular-season games and select spring-training games, cost $100 last year. The Rangers also broadcast a smaller package of games for over-the-air channels.

Given that the Braves already have a relationship with Atlanta-based Gray Media, which owns WANF and Peachtree TV, they would seem likely partners. Gray and the Braves began a multi-year deal last year in which Gray broadcast 10 spring-training games and simulcast 15 regular-season games to 24 markets across six states of the Braves’ home television territory: Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Part of the Braves statement from Monday: “Throughout Braves Country and beyond, we have one of the largest and most dedicated fan bases in sports, as well as one of the most expansive television territories, and we are excited about bringing Braves baseball to our fans in new ways.” If you’re into reading tea leaves, the mention of the television territory could be read to mean that Gray is part of the plans. Gray has made little secret of its desire to grow its live sports programming, and this would be an obvious opportunity to do so. Few sports teams are as popular across the region as the Braves, and having the team on Gray’s band of stations across that territory would surely serve it well in bringing eyeballs and visibility.