Atlanta Hawks While Young gets traded, Hawks down Pelicans 1 / 24 Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) goes to the basket for dunking the ball during the first half in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Hawks snapped their two-game losing skid amid franchise-altering news. As the Hawks downed the Pelicans 117-100 on Wednesday night, the Hawks moved on from their All-Star guard. On Wednesday, the Hawks dealt Trae Young to the Wizards as he sat on the bench watching his former teammates play. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, a member of the Hawks staff pulled Young off the bench and to the team’s tunnel.

Young eventually returned to the Hawks bench, as they completed their blowout of the Pelicans. Quick stats: Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher led all scorers with 25 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Johnson finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Luke Kennard and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 13 points off the bench. Key moment Hawks forward Mo Gueye started in place of the absent Onyeka Okongwu, who was out with an illness. Gueye had two blocks in the first quarter, finishing the night with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.