Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks’ Jalen Johnson among top 10 in early fan voting for NBA All-Stars

It all comes in a season where Atlanta has asked more of the forward as one of the team’s primary playmakers.
In 30 games, Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has averaged 23.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists while making 52.2% of his overall field goals. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
In 30 games, Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has averaged 23.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists while making 52.2% of his overall field goals. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
5 hours ago

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson ranks among the top 10 players in the Eastern Conference in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2026.

Johnson ranks eighth among Eastern players in his bid for his first All-Star appearance.

In 30 games, Johnson has averaged 23.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists while making 52.2% of his overall field goals. Johnson also has made a career-best 36.7% of a career-high 4.3 3-point attempts per game.

RELATED
Hawks forward Jalen Johnson finding the right recipe this season

It all comes in a season where the Hawks have asked more of Johnson as one of the team’s primary playmakers. Johnson had to take on more responsibility, especially in the absence of guard Trae Young, who missed several games with a right MCL sprain.

Johnson grew into the responsibility, helping the Hawks to a 13-8 record in 21 games. In that span, he averaged 23.2 points, 11 rebounds and 8.8 assists while recording four consecutive triple-doubles.

He earned his first Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 10-16, which included the Hawks’ historic sweep of their West Coast trip.

The Hawks, though, have hit a skid over the past two weeks, having lost their past six games.

RELATED
Hawks’ Jalen Johnson is making a case for All-NBA consideration

Lakers guard Luka Dončić leads all players in votes (1,249,518), while Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Eastern Conference players.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (1,128,962); Warriors guard Stephen Curry (1,031,455); Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (878,621); and Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (769,362) rounded out the top five players in the Western Conference.

In the Eastern Conference, guards made up much of the voting, with the 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey (1,072,449); the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (1,040,601); the Pistons’ Cade Cunningham (1,000,171); and the Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell (851,155) in the second through fifth spots.

Under the NBA’s new All-Star Game format, the game will have two teams consisting of U.S. players and one team of international players (the World team).

They will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games.

This year’s game will broadcast on NBC and Peacock beginning at 5 p.m. EST Feb. 15 from Intuit Dome, the home arena of the Los Angeles Clippers.

RELATED
Hawks’ woes on defense send them plummeting in NBA standings

Fans voting makes up 50% of the vote to determine the five players from each conference named as starters for the game. Current NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. This year, All-Stars are being selected without regard to position.

The NBA will share the next batch of fan voting Jan. 6.

About the Author

More Stories

The Latest

041925 hawks photos

Hawks to play Thunder on the road Monday night without Trae Young

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

Weekend Reflections: Anthony Davis isn’t the answer for reeling Hawks

Hawks to upgrade center Kristaps Porzingis to day-to-day

Keep Reading

Karl-Anthony Towns scores 36 and Jalen Brunson adds 34 as Knicks hold off struggling Hawks 128-125

Hawks fall to short-handed Heat for fifth consecutive loss

Atlanta takes on New York, seeks to break 5-game slide

Featured

GA 400 Trees

Hundreds of trees on Ga. 400 are gone. Here is why.

Home Depot bought a newspaper ad for its 1979 grand opening. Then it didn’t run.

It’s finally starting to feel more like winter as ‘brutal’ temps move in