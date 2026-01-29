Atlanta United U.S. team should be strong for March friendlies in Atlanta The U.S. will host Belgium on March 28 and Portugal on March 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kick off of the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami in the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Atlanta. Paris Saint-Germain won 4-0. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The U.S. men’s soccer roster for the two World Cup warmups in Atlanta in March should be close to the one for the big tournament a few months later, manager Mauricio Pochettino said Thursday. Pochettino said he’s sure that both rosters will be composed of players who “want to perform with no egos, want to perform for the badge and not the name on the back of the shirt.”

The U.S. will host Belgium on March 28 and Portugal on March 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The U.S. is scheduled to play Senegal in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 31 and Germany on June 6 in Chicago in its World Cup send-off match. The U.S. will open the World Cup on June 12 against Paraguay, followed by matches on June 19 against Australia and June 25 against an opponent to be determined by a playoff. RELATED There are 150 days to go, and World Cup work is ongoing in Atlanta Pochettino said he and his staff have assessed more than 70 players during the past 18 months and they have a good idea which 26 players will be selected for the World Cup. Pochettino said it will be difficult to bring new players into the March camp because there won’t be a lot of time to assimilate them into the squad.

“I think we have a very good idea,” he said. “Now it’s about which of our players are fit and will be in a very good form for us to select the right player to try to compete in our best way.”

Pochettino said he wasn’t concerned that potential call-up Alex Freeman recently changed clubs, which could negatively affect his form. Freeman, a fullback, was sold by Orlando in MLS to Villarreal in Spain. Striker Ricardo Pepi is another possible call-up who may be changing clubs, leaving PSV Eindhoven in Holland to join Fulham in England. “When you change, you are convinced you will be in a better place,” Pochettino said. “We need to support our players and give confidence that decisions they make are the best decisions.” RELATED Want $60 FIFA World Cup tickets? It’s complicated. Pochettino didn’t have updates on injured players Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) or Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic). Vickers suffered an Achilles injury in Oct. 2025. He is reportedly scheduled to return to training in April. Adams suffered a torn medial collateral ligament in December 2025, which was supposed to sideline him for at least three months. Weston McKennie’s improved form at Juventus has been positive, Pochettino said. McKennie, a midfielder, has scored two goals in his past five matches. McKennie wasn’t included in last November’s camp because Pochettino wanted him to focus on his club. Pochettino said he hopes that Christian Pulisic’s recent dip at A.C. Milan can be overcome. He hasn’t scored a goal or had an assist in five league matches.