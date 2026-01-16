Atlanta United There are 150 days to go, and World Cup work is ongoing in Atlanta Work includes meeting a FIFA requirement by covering logos in the stadium, including the giant Mercedes-Benz logo on the roof. General view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium before an MLS soccer match between Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Atlanta, Ga. (Brett Davis, AP File)

Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium are entering the final 45 minutes, so to speak, of their preparations for this summer’s World Cup. With 150 days remaining as of Friday before the city and stadium hosts Spain against Cape Verde on June 15 in its first of eight matches, plans are being finalized for a free fan festival in Centennial Park, heat-related precautions for attendees and others in the city, upgrades throughout the stadium and the covering of thousands of logos in the stadium, including the giant Mercedes-Benz logo on the retractable roof of the $1.6 billion stadium.

“We are truly excited to have Spain here, the No. 1 team in the world,” Dietmar Exler, vice president of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, said Friday. Outside the stadium, Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta World Cup committee, said that the fan festival will be held in Centennial Olympic Park on each of the eight match days. There may be other days it will be open. It will be free to accommodate those with tickets to a match and those who want a World Cup experience but who don’t have tickets to a match. Corso said the committee is considering adding tiers for elevated hospitality. Plans are being finalized for the Home Depot Backyard, the open space adjacent to the stadium, that will likely include areas for sponsors. Additionally, Corso said organizers of Centennial Yards, near the stadium, are working to activate a public space for the World Cup. There are discussions to add cooling stations, cooling tents and other devices to help those attending matches or the fan fest to better handle the expected summer heat.

Inside the stadium, the synthetic surface will start to be removed Jan. 31 to make way for the sod and natural grass surface. Atlanta United will play eight matches on the grass before it is removed and a new surface put in for the tournament.

The grass will be similar to what was used during last summer’s Club World. Adam Fullerton, vice president of stadium operations, said the facility took notes during the tournament to share with FIFA and its turf farm in Colorado. Fullerton said they and the FIFA turf manager assigned to the stadium felt that part of the turf was burning off near the end of the six Club World Cup matches it hosted. The next version of the turf will be a combination of rye and blue grass with synthetic fibers stitched into it that allows the grass to break away but a firm footing when feet are planted. “Hopefully it’s a really nice, hard cut and plant for a game-winning goal in the semi and everyone says, ‘Man, that surface was phenomenal,’” Fullerton said, describing what success will look like. Upgrades within the stadium include to the field lighting, Wi-Fi and the cellular wireless, and to many of the suites, some of which got new furniture. “We pride ourselves being a world-class stadium,” Fullerton said. “We put good money back into this venue to make sure that we remain world class. I hope anyone that attends a match here at the venue walks away saying that was the most amazing venue that they’ve been to and the best fan experience that they’ve ever been a part of.”