Atlanta United Spain supporters lead requests for World Cup tickets Spain will play two matches in Atlanta.

Supporters of Spain, which is scheduled to play at least two World Cup matches in Atlanta, are among the countries that requested the most tickets to this summer’s tournament in FIFA latest sales window, it said Wednesday. FIFA reported that the highest number of applications from Dec. 11, 2025 to Jan. 13 came from supporters in Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Colombia.

Spain is scheduled to play Cape Verde at noon June 15 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Its other match in Atlanta is against Saudi Arabia at noon June 21. Spain could also play knockout round matches in Atlanta, depending upon how the tournament plays out. RELATED Want $60 FIFA World Cup tickets? It’s complicated. Atlanta will host six more matches: June 18: South Africa vs. playoff winner (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia or Ireland), noon June 24: Morocco vs. Haiti, 6 p.m.

June 27: Uzbekistan vs. playoff winner (DR Congo, Jamaica, or New Caledonia), 7:30 p.m.