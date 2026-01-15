Spain supporters lead requests for World Cup tickets
Spain will play two matches in Atlanta.
Turkey's Barış Alper Yılmaz fights for the ball against Spain's Aymeric Laporte during the 2026 World Cup qualifier group E soccer match between Spain and Turkey in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Spain will play at least two of its World Cup matches in Atlanta this summer. (Jose Breton/AP)
Supporters of Spain, which is scheduled to play at least two World Cup matches in Atlanta, are among the countries that requested the most tickets to this summer’s tournament in FIFA latest sales window, it said Wednesday.
FIFA reported that the highest number of applications from Dec. 11, 2025 to Jan. 13 came from supporters in Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Colombia.
Spain is scheduled to play Cape Verde at noon June 15 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Its other match in Atlanta is against Saudi Arabia at noon June 21. Spain could also play knockout round matches in Atlanta, depending upon how the tournament plays out.
FIFA said the most ticket requests in its recent sales phase were for Colombia versus Portugal on June 27 in Miami.
The top five were completed by Mexico playing South Korea in Guadalajara on June 18, the championship in New Jersey on July 19, the tournament’s opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City on June 11, and the round-of-32 match in Toronto on July 2.