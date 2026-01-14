The Win Column: Spudd Webb makes his own name

Hey y’all.
Wanna wander a little off the beaten path to start things off this week?
There’s someone you should meet.
Spudd Webb knows what you’re thinking.
“Every road trip we go on,” the Georgia Southern basketball star said, “I get at least three people asking me am I kin to the real Spud Webb.”
He isn’t.
The nickname (duplicate D’s and all) has nothing to do with the diminutive Hawks dunker of yesteryear. It predates the younger Webb’s hooping days altogether.
And make no mistake: At 6-foot-4, the Eagles’ new leading scorer — already a two-time Sun Belt Player of the Week — has a good 8 or 9 inches on his pint-sized predecessor.
But, like the original Spud, he’s always been a bit of an underdog.
In the beginning
As the story goes, Webb’s grandfather originally took to calling him Tater Head (who knows why; it’s what we do with kids). But after the boy’s friends started snickering, Gramps shifted to a more succinct potato reference. It stuck.
The spelling came years later … courtesy of a sixth grade art teacher.
Webb says everyone knew him as Spud by then, but he still signed his real name (or Shone, a shortened version of his middle name) on school papers. The teacher wrote “Spudd” on a project one day. He liked it and (yoink) adopted it as his own.
Then he started playing ball.
By eighth grade, Webb was a member of Hart County High School’s JV squad. By sophomore year, a top-50 player in the state.
As a senior? His school’s leading all-time scorer.
But the scholarship offers weren’t coming in.
“Every year of my recruitment,” he said, “it was a different excuse.”
Too small. Too skinny. Too old-school, in terms of playing style.
Some bigger schools encouraged him to come be a “culture guy” (translation: ride the bench).
No thanks.
“That’s been the story of my life, you know? People just saying, ‘Put him on the back burner, and if what we got planned doesn’t go well, we’ll come back to him,’ type of deal.”
Webb ended up with offers from three small schools in Georgia.
He landed at Division-II Emmanuel College, about 20 minutes west of his hometown in Hartwell.
Frustration … and growth
This was right in the heat of COVID. One of Emmanuel’s star guards was opting out, leaving an opening for Webb.
Or so he thought.
Midway through the preseason, that star changed his mind — and Webb wound up redshirting.
He admits he got depressed.
And then he got to work.
“That kind of started my journey,” he said. “That year I just practiced and practiced and shot and dribbled and practiced and lived it, all day every day.”
The growth begat accolades: conference freshman of the year, defensive first team, all-conference first team.
Then the transfer portal and a fresh start in Statesboro.
A new home
Webb wasn’t sure he could play D-I ball. A childhood friend, Georgia Southern graduate assistant Ben Edwards, convinced him otherwise.
He was … quite right.
Webb’s 16.4 points per game are sixth-best in the Sun Belt. He leads the Eagles in assists and steals, too, and pulls down the second-most rebounds.
At 4-1 in conference, Webb figures they’ve got a real shot at winning a title — and sneaking their way onto the March Madness stage.
If they get there, just don’t expect anything too flashy.
This ain’t your daddy’s Spud.
“I’m a simple two-hand dunk guy, and get back on defense,” Webb said this week, flashing a signature toothy grin. “I’m not the fastest guy in the world, so I don’t got time to celebrate and do all that stuff.”
All right, now it’s time to tackle the most pressing Falcons question of the week:
What will the new jerseys look like?
If you missed it, the team posted a rather cryptic video earlier this week that sure seems to suggest some different duds will be announced in April.
I think I speak for the entire fan base when I say it’s past time to ditch any remnants of the “let’s look all futuristic for the new millennium” vibes and go with something a little more timeless. A little less … video game-y.
As far as I’m concerned, give us the non-aerodynamic falcon, the blocky numbers and those immaculate red helmets every Sunday.
I’ve also seen some folks suggesting they’d like to see silver pants (which the team wore for three decades or so) make a comeback. Not sure I’m sold on that part, but hey — sartorial beggars can’t be sartorial choosers.
🔗 While we wait, some coverage of the more important stuff:
Curt Cignetti is a better coach than Kirby Smart, and Carson Beck is better than Gunner Stockton.*
Now that we’ve sufficiently rage-baited Georgia fans, let’s talk about Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game.
Specifically how our fair state is represented.
As you can see, our data buddy Rahul Deshpande found that 12 Miami players and 10 Indiana players suited up for a Georgia high school. Not shocking numbers, per se, but it does rank just below each CFP team’s home state, percentage wise.
A few names of note:
Not too shabby.
*I do not believe either of these things.
Hey … remember Trae Young?
Last week we asked readers to weigh in on his departure after seven-plus seasons. The results feel about right.
In terms of fond memories, most folks pointed to Trae’s delightful antics during that playoff series against the Knicks in 2021. But this may be my favorite response: “His presence in Lenox Mall ads.”
Sure man, why not.
🏀 On a semirelated note: The Hawks’ (mostly) annual MLK Day home game returns Monday. Tipoff’s at 1 p.m. against the Bucks.
Georgia is one of about a dozen states yet to legalize sports gambling. The General Assembly resumed activity this week.
So is this the year something gets done on the wagering front?
Don’t bet on it.
🤔 Stellar state Capitol reporter Maya Prabhu deemed it unlikely.
Read more here. And maybe stay away from the gambling either way? Dave Ramsey will sleep easier.
📺 You’ll almost certainly be able to watch Braves games on TV this season, but we’re not sure where. In the meantime, watch out for a “Andruw Jones finally makes the Hall of Fame” announcement on Tuesday night.
⚽ Atlanta United is in preseason training mode and optimistic about Tata Martino’s return as manager, but can he figure out how to effectively play Miguel Almirón and Alexey Miranchuk at the same time?
🏆 This ranking of the 100 greatest Georgia high school football finals of all-time is worth a gander. (Gainesville may be forfeiting its recent runner-up finish, but it still made the list?)
